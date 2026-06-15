Simiyu's brace enough to crown Tusker Shield Cup champions

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Simiyu's brace enough to crown Tusker Shield Cup champions
Tusker fc pictured on June q4, 2026 at Kwale Stadium, they will now represent Kenya in the CAF confederations cup next season
In Summary

Simiyu opened the scoring in the 24th minute, only for veteran Harambee Stars left-back Aboud Omar to equalise from a free-kick five minutes later.

Ian Simiyu's brace was enough to earn Tusker FC their first FKF Shield Cup title since 2016, following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kenya Police FC on Sunday at Kwale Stadium in Diani.

Simiyu opened the scoring in the 24th minute, only for veteran Harambee Stars left-back Aboud Omar to equalise from a free-kick five minutes later.

However, Simiyu restored Tusker's lead in the 38th minute, dribbling past Congolese defender Briyose Malonga and Kenya international Daniel Sakari before calmly slotting home his second goal of the match to give the Brewers a 2-1 advantage heading into the break.

The second half was a fiery affair filled with emotion. Tusker's Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua was sent off while on the bench after receiving a red card for using abusive language towards the referee.

The Brewers, who last won the competition in 2016 under Ugandan coach Fred Nkata, will now represent Kenya in next season's CAF Confederation Cup. League champions Gor Mahia will feature in the CAF Champions League.

In the third-place playoff, Bernard Mwalala's Bandari FC secured a 2-0 victory over KCB FC courtesy of second-half goals from Andrew Juma and Amza Moubarack.

The win earned Bandari Sh1.5 million and a podium finish, while KCB settled for fourth place and Sh1 million as Robert Matano's first season at the club ended without silverware.

Champions Tusker pocketed Sh3 million in prize money, while runners-up Kenya Police earned Sh2 million.

Tags

FKF Tusker FC KPL Kenya Police FC FKF Shield Cup

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