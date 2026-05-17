One more hurdle: Muyoti's dream for a back to back Shield Cup crown

Nicholas Muyoti on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, successfully guided Kenya Police FC to victory over visiting Bandari FC on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time in the second FKF Shield Cup semifinal.

Earlier, Tusker FC had also eliminated former coach Robert Matano and his KCB side in similar fashion at the same venue.

Speaking after the match, Police FC coach Muyoti said he was unimpressed with his players for failing to follow instructions during the 90 minutes, but thanked them for getting the job done.

“We didn’t play as per my instructions, especially in the first half, but again we did not concede and defended well. Our attacking prowess didn’t click well, hence the tie, but I wanted early goals so as to close the door,” said Muyoti.

The former Harambee Stars midfielder is now eyeing a second consecutive Shield Cup title after winning the same tournament last season with Nairobi United FC when they were still playing in the second-tier league. Nairobi United beat 21-time league champions Gor Mahia 2-1 in the final at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, a result that reportedly angered club chairman Ambrose Rachier, who later disbanded the technical bench led by Zedekiah Otieno.

On Saturday, Muyoti endured a tense penalty shootout that saw Kenya Police FC beat Bandari FC 5-3 to book a place in the final after Tusker FC had earlier advanced by edging out KCB FC 4-3 on penalties.

The final, scheduled for June 14, 2026, at Kwale Stadium, will pit together two ambitious coaches seeking to restore their clubs to glory. Muyoti took over the Police FC job after Sebastien Dujan Stanojlovic was fired in January this year, while Frenchman Julien Mette replaced Charles Okere at Tusker FC a month later.

The two coaches last met on April 3, 2026, at the Police Sacco Stadium during a league match where Burkinabe international Yves Junior Koutiama scored the decisive goal in the 63rd minute to hand Muyoti’s side all three points against the French tactician.

Now, the two tacticians will face off again in the humid conditions of Diani, Kwale County, with a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup at stake. Beyond continental qualification, the winners will walk away with KSh3 million, while the runners-up will receive KSh2 million. The tournament’s Most Valuable Player will earn Sh200,000.