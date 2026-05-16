President Ruto leaves for Azerbaijan to attend World Urban Forum

President William Ruto on Saturday evening departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), where Kenya is expected to showcase its Affordable Housing Programme as a model for sustainable urban development.

According to a press statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, Kenya was invited to the global forum in recognition of its “leadership and success in affordable housing and sustainable urban development.”

Convened by UN-Habitat, the forum will bring together governments, investors, development partners, cities, and civil society organisations to address the global housing crisis and promote sustainable urban growth.

State House said Kenya would use the platform to demonstrate how the Affordable Housing Programme is helping transform informal settlements, create jobs, and support entrepreneurship.

“The Forum will also provide an opportunity for Kenya to mobilise partnerships and investments to expand and scale the Affordable Housing Programme and urban renewal initiatives, including the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme,” the statement said.

President Ruto, who was recognised by UN-Habitat as a global champion for adequate housing, is also expected to push for innovative financing models and reforms to the global financial architecture aimed at unlocking investment in housing and infrastructure projects across Africa.

On the sidelines of the forum, Ruto will hold bilateral talks with several heads of state, investors, and development partners, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The discussions are expected to focus on cooperation in energy, ICT, infrastructure, and Special Economic Zones, while also exploring new markets for Kenyan agricultural exports.

After the Azerbaijan visit, President Ruto will travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for a state visit focused on trade, logistics, energy, technology, tourism, financial services, and labour mobility.

During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and witness the signing of agreements on investment, transport, ICT, tourism, and diplomatic cooperation.

State House said the Kazakhstan visit would also advance plans for a logistics hub at the Port of Mombasa or Lamu, as well as tea and coffee hubs in Astana.

Cooperation in nuclear energy, cybersecurity, space technology, and financial services is also expected to feature prominently in the talks.