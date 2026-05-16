Parliament told Sh9.3 billion gap could stall digital superhighway projects

Kenya’s push to strengthen its digital economy is facing renewed pressure after Parliament was informed that major ICT programmes may slow down unless an additional Sh9.3 billion is secured to cover funding gaps affecting key national projects.

The concern emerged during Budget Estimates sessions held at Bunge Towers by the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Friday, where lawmakers reviewed budget proposals for the 2026/2027 financial year and flagged shortages in critical digital programmes.

The meeting, chaired by Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie, brought together officials from the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, including ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Principal Secretary John Kipchumba Tanui, and Principal Secretary Stephen Motari Isaboke.

At the centre of the discussion were the Digital Superhighway Programme and the operationalisation of Konza Technopolis, both of which were reported to be facing budget constraints that could slow implementation across the country.

The State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy appealed to Parliament to increase funding, saying the current allocations were not enough to fully support priority national projects.

Kabogo told lawmakers that the digital agenda is a key pillar of Kenya’s future growth and must be fully supported to deliver its intended impact.

“We are building the backbone of Kenya’s digital future, and these investments are no longer optional. If adequately funded, the Digital Superhighway will unlock opportunities for millions of young people, businesses and innovators across the country,”Kabogo pointed out.

He added that the Ministry remains committed to ensuring public resources are used efficiently to expand connectivity, strengthen innovation, and improve digital services.

Principal Secretary Tanui told the Committee that despite what he described as realistic budget requests, several priority programmes continue to face underfunding.

“We have put in our best requests and wishes. Just like we are aiming at the sun and landing on the moon, let’s put in our best and ensure we support these key departments that will help support government communication,” said Eng. Tanui.

He pointed to Artificial Intelligence systems, modernization of the Kenya News Agency, and the establishment of a National Cybersecurity Centre as some of the urgent areas requiring additional funding.

Tanui also highlighted efforts to improve efficiency through initiatives such as Studio Mashinani, which relies on existing government infrastructure and digital hubs to reduce costs while expanding service delivery.

Committee Chair Kiarie said Parliament would carefully assess the Ministry’s proposals while balancing them against the country’s overall fiscal limits.

“Our responsibility as a Committee is to ensure strategic sectors like ICT are adequately supported because digital transformation is now at the heart of governance, education, trade and innovation,” MP Kiarie observed.

“The engagements we are holding with MDAs are critical in helping Parliament make informed decisions that balance fiscal realities with the country’s development aspirations", Hon. Kiarie added.

Lawmakers were also informed that Konza Technopolis Development Authority is facing a Sh362 million funding shortfall, including Sh200 million required for Phase I maintenance works.

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner raised concerns over a Sh24 million budget deviation that could affect preparations for the 2027 Global Privacy Assembly and delay the rollout of regional offices in Meru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kitale, Isiolo and Garissa.

The briefing comes shortly after Kenya hosted the Africa Tech Policy Summit, which brought together delegates from 37 countries, and as Konza Technopolis marked another milestone following the awarding of a Charter to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.

The Ministry also welcomed the recent enactment of the Technopolis law, saying it would strengthen the legal framework supporting Kenya’s digital infrastructure expansion.