International accreditation to boost healthcare services at Wajir Referral Hospital

Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Muhumed Abdi said the international accreditation of the laboratory at Wajir County Referral Hospital has strengthened public confidence in laboratory services and improved healthcare delivery.

The public clinical laboratory has been certified under the ISO 15189:2022 international standards. This certification enables the hospital to provide accurate, reliable, and high-quality diagnostic services that meet internationally accepted standards.

Ahmed Muhumed, popularly known as Aato, described the recognition as a landmark achievement for the county referral hospital.

He noted that the facility had previously faced rising testing demands, outdated equipment, and inconsistent quality assurance systems that affected service delivery.

“We have turned the tables by building the capacity of staff through intensive hands-on training, provision of essential equipment and implementation of modern laboratory management and quality assurance systems,” he said.

He noted that the improved laboratory systems ensure timely, dependable and internationally recognised test results. It also enhances patient care and strengthens public trust in healthcare services.

According to the Ministry of Health, the African Society for Laboratory Medicine and the Kenya Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, ISO 15189:2022 accredited laboratories play a critical role in improving disease surveillance, diagnosis and patient management.

Ahmed Muhumed said the latest advancement is particularly key for Wajir County because of its proximity to the border with Somalia, which increases the risk of cross-border disease transmission.

The semi-arid county experiences frequent movement of people, livestock and goods along the porous Kenya-Somalia border, heightening the risk of infectious disease outbreaks.

He said strengthened laboratory systems and enhanced disease surveillance are essential for the early detection, monitoring and containment of infectious diseases such as Cholera, Measles, Malaria and Tuberculosis within the region.

The Deputy Governor told Radio Generation that the county administration inherited a laboratory with a zero-star rating after assuming office following the 2022 general election.

“It has now transformed through sustained investment, continuous mentorship and institutional support to the extent of attaining international recognition,” he said.

The certification framework, developed by the World Health Organisation, is designed to help medical laboratories improve the quality, accuracy and reliability of their services step by step until they meet international accreditation standards.

“This is in line with our commitment to provide quality healthcare services and improve patient care for residents of Wajir County and neighbouring regions,” he added.

Wajir County Chief Officer for Medical Services Rukia Maalim Kahiye commended laboratory staff, development partners and county leadership for their dedication and professionalism in achieving the accreditation.

She said the county government remains committed to providing technologically driven, evidence-based, affordable, equitable, effective and efficient healthcare services.

Rukia Maalim said the achievement positions Wajir County Referral Hospital among the growing number of public health facilities in Kenya with internationally accredited medical laboratories.

“The department of health services is committed to enhancing access to quality essential health-care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable services,” said the Chief Officer for Medical Services.