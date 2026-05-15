Kindiki assures Kenyans of measures to lower fuel prices amid global oil shock

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government is implementing urgent measures to stabilize fuel prices following a sharp increase triggered by the ongoing conflict in Iran and disruptions in global oil supply chains.

Speaking during an inspection tour of development projects in South Imenti Constituency, Meru County, Kindiki said the government was keen to cushion citizens from the rising cost of fuel and its impact on the cost of living.

“The cost of fuel, its insurance and shipping has shot up significantly because of the war in Iran. We are implementing every necessary action to stabilize fuel prices,” Kindiki said.

He noted that the government had already reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 16 percent to 8 percent and released Sh5 billion to subsidize petroleum prices in an effort to ease the burden on consumers.

“We are looking at other options to cushion Kenyans from the higher cost of fuel. We do not want Kenyans to suffer,” he added.

The Deputy President acknowledged that the effects of rising fuel prices were being felt globally due to tensions in the Persian Gulf, but emphasized that Kenya was working to shield citizens from excessive economic pressure.

“The prices have increased sharply in every country in the world because of the war in the Persian Gulf, but we are keen to ensure Kenyans do not suffer because of the disruption,” he said.

Kindiki appealed for patience as the government rolls out additional interventions aimed at protecting households and businesses from escalating transport costs and inflation.

“We are calling on Kenyans to be patient as we work on these measures because we do not want them to suffer from high fares and increased cost of living because of this situation,” he stated.

During the tour, the Deputy President inspected the ongoing Nkubu-Rubiri-Kamurita Road project, which is nearing completion, and the Rubiri Last Mile Electricity Connection Project aimed at expanding electricity access in the region.

He later addressed residents at Rubiri Shopping Centre, where he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing all ongoing development projects in Meru County.

According to the Deputy President, the county has been allocated more than Sh39 billion for road construction projects, including stalled roads and new infrastructure developments across various constituencies.

An additional Sh3.7 billion has been set aside for the construction of 17 kilometres of link roads within Meru town, while Sh1.3 billion has been released under the Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Programme to connect at least 16,000 homes to power.

“We are fully focused on improving the lives of the people in Meru. We will ensure all these projects are completed on time,” Kindiki said.