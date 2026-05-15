Africa CDC confirms new Ebola outbreak in Eastern DRC, 65 deaths reported

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has confirmed a fresh Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 246 suspected cases and 65 deaths reported in Ituri Province as health authorities race to stop the disease from spreading to neighbouring countries.

In a statement issued on Friday, Africa CDC said the outbreak is mainly affecting the Mongwalu and Rwampara health zones, while suspected infections have also been reported in Bunia and are awaiting confirmation.

The agency said four deaths have already been recorded among laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases.

According to preliminary laboratory findings from the Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale (INRB), Ebola virus was detected in 13 out of 20 samples tested.

Africa CDC said the initial results point to a non-Zaire ebolavirus strain, although sequencing is still underway to determine the exact type of virus involved.

“Results are expected within the next 24 hours with support from Africa CDC,” the statement said.

The continental health body warned that the outbreak could spread further due to several factors, including heavy movement of people in mining areas around Mongwalu, insecurity in affected regions, gaps in contact tracing, infection control challenges, and the proximity of the outbreak zones to Uganda and South Sudan.

It also expressed concern over the urban setting of Bunia and Rwampara, saying the environment increases the risk of wider transmission if urgent containment measures are not strengthened.

Africa CDC said it is closely monitoring the outbreak alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute to support a rapid and coordinated response.

To strengthen preparedness, the agency has convened an urgent high-level coordination meeting involving health officials from the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan, together with international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The meeting is expected to focus on cross-border coordination, surveillance, laboratory support, infection prevention and control, risk communication, safe burials and mobilisation of emergency resources.

“Africa CDC stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as they respond to this outbreak,” said Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of Africa CDC. “Given the high population movement between affected areas and neighbouring countries, rapid regional coordination is essential. We are working with DRC, Uganda, South Sudan and partners to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response, and to help contain the outbreak as quickly as possible.”

Africa CDC said it is preparing support measures across several response areas, including emergency coordination systems, digital surveillance and data management, cross-border preparedness, laboratory coordination, infection prevention and control, as well as community awareness campaigns.

The agency added that it will also work with partners to assess the availability and suitability of medical countermeasures once sequencing confirms the exact ebolavirus species involved in the outbreak.

Communities in affected and high-risk areas have been urged to follow guidance from health authorities, report symptoms quickly, avoid direct contact with suspected cases and cooperate with emergency response teams.

Africa CDC said more information will be released once sequencing results are finalised.