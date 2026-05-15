Commission on Revenue Allocation appoints Roble Said Nuno as New CEO

News · Chrispho Owuor ·
Commission on Revenue Allocation appoints Roble Said Nuno as New CEO
CPA Roble Said Nuno Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer CRA, CPA Roble Said Nuno. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has appointed CPA Roble Said Nuno as its Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer. The commission says the selection followed recruitment laws, including psychometric tests and oral interviews.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has appointed CPA Roble Said Nuno as its new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer after completing a competitive recruitment exercise that the commission says was carried out in line with the law and established hiring procedures.

In a press release dated May 14, 2026, by CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati, CRA said the selection process attracted highly qualified candidates and included psychometric assessments as well as oral interviews conducted at the Kenya School of Government. The commission said the appointment demonstrates its commitment to transparency, integrity and merit-based recruitment.

“The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of CPA Roble Said Nuno as the new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer,” the statement said.

According to the commission, the recruitment process was designed to identify a candidate who met the leadership and professional standards required to head the institution.

“The appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted in line with applicable recruitment laws and procedures,” the commission stated.

CRA said the exercise involved several stages meant to assess candidates on technical skills, leadership ability and overall suitability for the position.

“The selection process, which included a psychometric assessment and oral interviews, attracted highly qualified candidates and was undertaken in accordance with established recruitment guidelines,” the statement added.

The commission said the new chief executive brings wide experience in public financial management and leadership, qualities it believes will strengthen the institution as it continues carrying out its constitutional duties.

“CPA Roble Said Nuno brings extensive experience in public financial management and leadership, which will support the Commission in delivering on its constitutional mandate,” CRA said.

The appointment comes at a time when public institutions are facing growing calls to uphold accountability, openness and efficiency in recruitment and service delivery.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation is a constitutional body responsible for making recommendations on how nationally raised revenue should be shared between the national and county governments, as well as among county governments.

Under the commission’s structure, the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer is responsible for overseeing the institution’s administration and implementation of its strategic plans.

Tags

CRA recruitment revenue sharing public financial management Roble Said Nuno

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  9. 12
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss

  11. 14
    Health and Wellness

    Duale, SRC forge path to strengthen health workforce and post-retirement medical cover

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Expert: Ejaculation alone doesn’t confirm male fertility