Commission on Revenue Allocation appoints Roble Said Nuno as New CEO

The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has appointed CPA Roble Said Nuno as its new Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer after completing a competitive recruitment exercise that the commission says was carried out in line with the law and established hiring procedures.

In a press release dated May 14, 2026, by CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati, CRA said the selection process attracted highly qualified candidates and included psychometric assessments as well as oral interviews conducted at the Kenya School of Government. The commission said the appointment demonstrates its commitment to transparency, integrity and merit-based recruitment.

“The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of CPA Roble Said Nuno as the new Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer,” the statement said.

According to the commission, the recruitment process was designed to identify a candidate who met the leadership and professional standards required to head the institution.

“The appointment follows a rigorous and competitive recruitment process conducted in line with applicable recruitment laws and procedures,” the commission stated.

CRA said the exercise involved several stages meant to assess candidates on technical skills, leadership ability and overall suitability for the position.

“The selection process, which included a psychometric assessment and oral interviews, attracted highly qualified candidates and was undertaken in accordance with established recruitment guidelines,” the statement added.

The commission said the new chief executive brings wide experience in public financial management and leadership, qualities it believes will strengthen the institution as it continues carrying out its constitutional duties.

“CPA Roble Said Nuno brings extensive experience in public financial management and leadership, which will support the Commission in delivering on its constitutional mandate,” CRA said.

The appointment comes at a time when public institutions are facing growing calls to uphold accountability, openness and efficiency in recruitment and service delivery.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation is a constitutional body responsible for making recommendations on how nationally raised revenue should be shared between the national and county governments, as well as among county governments.

Under the commission’s structure, the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer is responsible for overseeing the institution’s administration and implementation of its strategic plans.