Maendeleo Chap Chap chooses independence within Kenya Kwanza while backing Ruto for 2027

Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Party has settled on a clear political path ahead of the 2027 General Election, announcing that it will remain an independent party within the Kenya Kwanza coalition while continuing to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term.

The decision was made during a meeting of the party’s National Governing Council on Thursday, where leaders reviewed the political situation in the country and reaffirmed the party’s place within the coalition as political alliances continue to shift ahead of the next polls.

The meeting, led by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua alongside other senior party figures, also took into account views from supporters across the country and the progress of government programmes under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

In a statement issued after the meeting, MCC said it had carefully considered both the political environment and its internal consultations before arriving at its position.

"MCC has carefully reflected on the current political realities, listened to the voices on the ground, and evaluated the progress and development agenda being undertaken under the Kenya Kwanza Government led by President William Ruto," the statement read in part.

The party noted that some political parties within the Kenya Kwanza coalition have recently opted to dissolve and merge with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), but said it had chosen a different route to preserve its identity.

"While the party is aware that some political parties within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition have chosen to dissolve and merge into the UDA, MCC has made a deliberate and democratic decision to remain a fully independent political party within the Coalition," the party stated.

MCC added that its decision was grounded in constitutional rights, pointing to Article 38 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, which guarantees freedom of political association and participation in democratic processes.

At the same time, the party restated its backing for President Ruto’s leadership, saying it supports his development agenda and will back his re-election bid in 2027.

The statement further outlined the party’s election strategy, confirming that it will present candidates in all elective positions across the country, including Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Representatives and Members of County Assemblies.

"In preparation for the 2027 General Election, Maendeleo Chap Chap will field candidates for all elective positions across the country, including Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Women Representatives and Members of County Assemblies."

The party also opened its doors to aspirants interested in vying under its ticket, describing itself as a democratic and development-focused political movement seeking to expand its national presence ahead of the polls.

"The Party invites all interested and visionary leaders who wish to vie under a democratic and development-focused political party to begin preparing themselves to contest on a Maendeleo Chap Chap Party ticket."