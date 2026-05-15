Mudavadi in Baku ahead of global housing forum as Kenya pushes execution-led urban agenda

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, leading Kenya’s advance delegation ahead of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), which will run from May 17 to May 22 and bring together global leaders and urban development stakeholders.

The forum, themed “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”, will focus on solutions to the global housing crisis, with discussions aimed at strengthening housing as a foundation for inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban growth. Participants are expected to exchange ideas on policy, financing, and long-term urban planning strategies.

Speaking ahead of the forum, Mudavadi said the world must shift focus from discussions to implementation, especially in addressing urban development challenges facing fast-growing regions.

"Kenya, and Africa’s urbanisation is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and the time to move from conversation to execution is now."

He has consistently pushed for practical approaches that turn policy discussions into workable strategies and projects that can be funded and implemented, noting that Africa needs structured urban development plans that can match its rapid population growth.

The WUF13 is coming shortly after Nairobi hosted the Second Africa Urban Forum (AUF2), which brought together African Heads of State and Government, policymakers, urban planners, development partners, private sector leaders and global experts. The meeting focused on financing, governance systems, technology adoption and climate resilience in African cities.

Mudavadi pointed out that Africa’s urban population is projected to double from 700 million to 1.4 billion by 2050, warning that this rapid growth presents both opportunities and risks if not properly managed.

“Within a single generation, our cities will absorb hundreds of millions of new residents,” Mudavadi said.

He cautioned that unmanaged urban expansion could deepen housing shortages, stretch public services beyond capacity, worsen air pollution and increase exposure to climate-related risks.

He further noted that these pressures are made worse by limited fiscal space, weak governance systems and restricted access to long-term and innovative financing, drawing lessons from Kenya’s own urban development experience.

"These challenges are compounded by constrained fiscal space, weak governance structures, and limited access to long-term and innovative financing through a reflection on Kenya’s own urban development journey."

Mudavadi also highlighted Kenya’s ongoing efforts in the affordable housing programme led by President William Ruto, saying the country has navigated a complex path in trying to scale up housing and infrastructure delivery while dealing with resource mobilisation challenges.

He said the experience offers important lessons on how countries can structure financing models and partnerships to support large-scale urban development projects.

WUF13 is expected to deepen global conversations on how housing can be used as a key driver of urban transformation, with a strong focus on practical solutions that can match the pace of global urbanisation.