Mudavadi: Africa Forward Summit to shape new era of Africa-Global partnerships

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said Kenya is fully prepared to host the Africa Forward Summit 2026, describing the gathering as a major platform that will shape Africa’s future partnerships, investment opportunities, and economic transformation.

Addressing the media on Saturday oduring the official handover of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre venue ahead of the summit, Mudavadi said the event scheduled for May 11 and 12 in Nairobi will bring together more than 30 Heads of State and Government, over 4,000 delegates, business leaders, innovators, development partners, entrepreneurs, civil society groups, media, and young leaders from Africa, France, and other parts of the world.

President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly host the summit as delegates from Africa and France converge in Nairobi for the high-level meeting.

The summit is expected to conclude with the adoption of the Nairobi Declaration, a commitment by Kenya and France aimed at strengthening cooperation for shared prosperity.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs said the summit is more than just another international meeting, noting that it represents Africa’s position on global cooperation and the type of partnerships the continent wants to build moving forward.

“The Africa Forward Summit represents a defining statement about where Africa is headed, how Africa intends to engage the world, and the kind of partnerships that must shape the future of global cooperation,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary thanked the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife led by Rebecca Miano, the management of KICC, the summit secretariat, security agencies, technical teams, protocol officers, and partners from France for their work in preparing the country for the high-level event.

Mudavadi said Kenya was honoured to co-host the summit alongside France under the leadership of President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron.

He noted that the summit will be the first of its kind to be held in Anglophone Africa, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening ties between Africa and France across the continent.

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the hand over of KICC on May 9, 2026 for the upcoming Africa Forward Summit 2026.PHOTO/X Tourism CS Rebecca Miano and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during the hand over of KICC on May 9, 2026 for the upcoming Africa Forward Summit 2026.PHOTO/X

Focus on Investment and Partnerships

According to Mudavadi, discussions during the summit will focus on seven major areas that are critical to Africa’s future. These include reforms in the international financial system, green industrialisation and energy transition, the blue economy, sustainable agriculture and food systems, artificial intelligence and digital technology, resilient health systems, as well as peace and security.

He said the summit will also place strong attention on the role of the private sector in driving economic growth and long-term transformation.

“Governments can provide policy direction and enabling environments, but sustainable transformation at scale will be driven by investment, entrepreneurship, enterprise, innovation, technology,” he said.

The CS added that the summit’s Business Forum is expected to attract about 1,500 business leaders, investors, chief executives, innovators, and entrepreneurs from Africa and France.

“We expect the Summit to catalyse investment pipelines, commercial partnerships, technology transfer, financing opportunities, and new areas of economic cooperation across multiple sectors,” he stated.

Mudavadi noted that Kenya expects the summit to produce practical outcomes that directly improve the lives of citizens across the continent, including jobs, stronger industries, empowered businesses, and improved livelihoods.

“We are determined to deliver visible, life-changing outcomes — new jobs, thriving industries, empowered African enterprises, improved livelihoods, and a brighter future for our citizens,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further described Nairobi as one of Africa’s leading diplomatic and innovation centres, saying the city continues to play an important role in peace efforts, climate action, entrepreneurship, technology, development finance, and regional cooperation.

“Nairobi continues to serve as a strategic gateway between Africa and the world,” he said.

Going further, Mudavadi also challenged the media to go beyond reporting the event and help explain the significance of the summit to citizens across the continent.

“You are not merely covering an event. You are helping shape global understanding of what this moment represents for Africa and for the future of international partnerships,” he said.

Among the expected outcomes of the summit, the PCS listed stronger partnerships, new investments, opportunities for young people, competitive African industries, deeper trust between nations, and future-focused cooperation that will help Africa respond to emerging global challenges.

He called on participating countries and institutions to use the summit to build a new spirit of African confidence and stronger global cooperation.

“Let this Summit ignite a new spirit of African confidence and global partnership. Let it mark the beginning of an era where Africa does not merely participate in the future — but leads it with vision, innovation, and determination,” he said.

Mudavadi concluded by declaring Kenya and the continent ready to welcome the world for the summit.

“Kenya stands ready. Africa stands ready — vibrant, resilient, and full of unstoppable promise,” he said.