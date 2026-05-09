Amboseli main airstrip reopens after flood closure

Air travel services to Amboseli National Park have resumed after authorities cleared the main airstrip for use, ending a closure that had been in place since March following flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

The decision restores direct access for flights into one of Kenya’s key tourism destinations after weeks of disruption.

The Kenya Wildlife Service in a statement on Friday, confirmed that the Amboseli Main Airstrip is now fully fit for operations after a technical inspection carried out on May 7, 2026.

The assessment showed that the runway had recovered from flood damage and now meets the required safety standards for aircraft use.

The airstrip was closed on Monday, 9 March 2026, after heavy rains flooded the runway and made it unsafe for aircraft movements. During that period, all flights in and out of the facility were suspended while restoration work and safety checks were undertaken.

Following the latest review, aviation authorities have now cleared the airstrip for immediate operations.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has also withdrawn the earlier notice that had suspended flights, allowing normal schedules to resume without any restrictions.

With the clearance in place, airlines, pilots, and tour operators have been advised that they can resume direct flights to Amboseli Main Airstrip without limitation.

This move is expected to restore smooth travel for visitors and support tourism activity in the park.

KWS thanked all stakeholders for their patience during the closure, noting that cooperation helped manage the disruption period.

The agency reaffirmed its focus on maintaining safe and reliable access across all national parks.

“The Kenya Wildlife Service appreciates the cooperation, patience, and understanding of all stakeholders during the temporary closure,” the statement reads.

KWS also emphasized its continued commitment to safety in park operations and ensuring that aviation services within protected areas remain secure and efficient for both visitors and operators.