Nakuru State House faces space squeeze as MPs push relocation debate

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security has raised concerns over the long-term suitability of Nakuru State House, as lawmakers push for reassessment of official residences in fast-growing urban centres.

The debate came up during consideration of the 2026/2027 budget estimates for State House operations and renovations, with Nakuru emerging as the central focus due to rising urban pressure, limited space and surrounding developments.

MPs questioned whether continued renovations at the current Nakuru State House site would offer a sustainable solution, citing rapid expansion of Nakuru City and increasing congestion around the facility.

Nakuru County Woman Representative Liza Chelule said the current location no longer reflects the city’s status as a regional economic hub, arguing that space constraints had made expansion impossible.

“The State House is in a very poor position and condition, considering it is just next to the main road to Nairobi,” she said.

Chelule proposed the acquisition of a larger parcel of land to allow construction of a modern facility with room for future expansion.

“I am proposing that Nakuru, being a city now, we can get more than 100 acres and relocate so that we come up with the right structures that reflect the stature and dignity of State House,” she said.

She maintained that surrounding developments had worsened the situation, making refurbishment insufficient.

“It is not in the right position. It is squeezed between tall buildings, and there is no room for expansion. I think we need to do something different and relocate completely from that place,” she added.

Committee Chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo acknowledged the concerns, noting that the issue had previously been raised before the committee.

“Of course, they are the rightful owners, and the issue of space remains a challenge,” he said.

He added that the current budget had allocated Sh100 million for renovations of State Houses and State lodges.

“Out of the Sh100 million allocation, we can at least improve that pavilion as we continue discussions on acquiring land or relocating the facility,” he said.

However, Chelule insisted that refurbishment would not solve the structural limitations facing the Nakuru facility.

“We need to get out of that place. Even if we are going to do a pavilion within that space, we are doing nothing completely. Let’s move out of that place,” she said.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito told MPs that several State House facilities across the country were facing similar challenges, including ageing infrastructure and limited space for expansion.

“The problem we are having is that most of these facilities are very old. Some, like Mombasa, have very limited room for expansion,” he said.

On Nakuru State House, he confirmed that surrounding parcels are privately owned, meaning expansion would depend on negotiations with willing landowners.

“We also want to expand Nakuru, but there is very little space. The people around are genuine landowners, so we can only engage them to see whether they are willing to sell,” he said.

The committee also raised concerns over budget cuts and staffing at State House.

Elgeyo Marakwet County MP Caroline Ng’elechei sought clarity on whether austerity measures would affect recruitment and service delivery.

“Decisions such as delayed recruitment, retrenchment, or other austerity measures should be clearly explained, especially their implications on staffing levels and effective delivery of services,” she said.

In response, Metito said the budget reductions were linked to the expiry of fixed-term contracts for a large number of employees, rather than cuts to permanent staff salaries.

“Employee salaries have not been affected, but almost 80 per cent of the people working in State House are on a contract basis,” he said.

Sotik MP Francis Sigei defended the State House budget, cautioning against public criticism influencing funding decisions.

“We should not succumb to negative publicity. State House is a national image and we must give it enough resources for proper functioning,” he said.