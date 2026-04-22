Itumbi rejects claims of ID issuance delays in Nakuru, cites 1.4 million cards issued

Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi has pushed back strongly against claims that there are deliberate delays in issuing national identity cards in Nakuru, saying the allegations are misleading and not supported by government data.

The dispute comes amid growing political tension over access to IDs, with opposition leaders linking the process to voter registration and accusing the government of manipulation in some regions.

Itumbi said the ID issuance system remains active and consistent across the country, citing figures that show more than 1.4 million national identity cards have been issued in Nakuru County alone, with 31,449 applications still under processing as of April 18. He maintained that the numbers reflect a system that is functioning without disruption, despite the political claims being made.

He directly dismissed the allegations, saying: “This is an outright falsehood and a hopeless effort to push a narrative of election interference,” while rejecting claims that there is suppression of ID issuance in Mt Kenya and Nakuru regions.

According to the breakdown he provided, Nakuru East has recorded the highest number of issued IDs at 497,111. It is followed by Molo with 129,377, Naivasha with 122,369, and Kuresoi South with 158,256. Other constituencies including Gilgil, Rongai, Subukia, Njoro, Nakuru North, Kuresoi North and Nakuru West also have thousands of applications currently being processed.

Uncollected National Identity Cards.PHOTO/HANDOUT

Itumbi faulted leaders making the allegations, saying they were spreading misinformation and damaging trust in public institutions for political gain. “It is therefore regrettable that some leaders continue to weaponize misinformation, mislead citizens, and attempt to erode confidence in public institutions for short-term political gain,” he said, adding that the government remains committed to “equal access to IDs for all eligible citizens.”

He further urged the public to rely on verified official information, insisting that political messaging should not override facts. “Facts do not change simply because a press statement has been issued.”

The claims he was responding to have been fueled by opposition leaders who argue that delays in issuing national IDs are affecting voter registration, especially in areas they consider their strongholds.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has alleged that administrative processes tied to identity registration have been slowed down in parts of Mt Kenya, linking the situation to voter suppression concerns. “There is a deliberate scheme to alter the ongoing voter registration through delaying ID issuance in opposition strongholds,” he claimed.

He further announced plans to mobilise young people to take action over the matter, saying, “We will rally our young people to occupy the Office of Registrar of IDs and Huduma Centres,” in protest of what he described as electoral interference.

His remarks were supported by DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala, who accused the government of unfair practices and warned of political consequences if the situation continues. “We will not sit back and watch our votes being stolen,” Malala said.

Despite the political pressure, government officials have maintained that ID issuance follows structured procedures, security checks, and continuous processing across all regions. They insist there is no targeted delay in any part of the country and that the system remains open and operational.

Itumbi reiterated that the scale of issuance in Nakuru alone demonstrates continuity rather than disruption, saying the government is focused on strengthening service delivery while protecting the integrity of national identification systems.