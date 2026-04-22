Archbishop Muheria urges voter registration as he warns on violence and impunity

Catholic Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, has raised alarm over what he describes as a deepening moral breakdown in Kenya, warning that the country is slowly losing its sense of right and wrong amid rising violence, impunity, and harsh political exchanges.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Muheria urged Kenyans, particularly the youth, to take their civic role seriously by registering as voters, even as he called on leaders to act with restraint and focus on issues rather than insults.

The Archbishop said the country’s moral direction has become unclear, cautioning that continued silence and inaction could make Kenyans accept violence and inhuman treatment as normal.

“The moral compass of our country has been disoriented. It has lost its magnetism,” Muheria said. “What gave us a north, what made us know what is right to do… seems to have lost power.”

He pointed to what he sees as growing numbness to loss of life, citing tragedies such as Shakahola and other mass deaths, saying the public reaction has become worrying.

“We seem not to really worry. Things happen, and we don’t react humanly. People die, and we are at peace. Within a month, we’ve forgotten,” he said.

Muheria warned that such indifference could weaken the country’s social fabric, adding that the use of insulting and dehumanising language in public spaces could trigger more serious harm.

“When we start calling people names… dehumanizing… that is where most of these genocides start,” he cautioned.

He also expressed concern over what he described as a growing culture where those in power act without fear of consequences, saying this has created a system where force and fear take over.

“We produce a culture of untouchables… fear is what rules and violence,” he said, warning against what he described as a “primitive return to goonism.”

His remarks come at a time when concerns over organised crime and political violence are growing across the country. On the same day, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that security agencies have identified more than 100 organised gangs operating nationwide.

Murkomen said the groups have grown more complex and well-coordinated, with some linked to political and economic interests, raising fears about their ability to disrupt public order.

Against this backdrop, Muheria called on Kenyans to play their part in shaping the country’s future through active civic engagement, starting with voter registration.

“At the level of social patriotic voter responsibility, we call upon Kenyans to go out of their way to register as voters,” he said. “This is a duty, and we cannot let it pass by… encourage the people in your household to do so.”

He stressed that voting should be seen as a long-term commitment to the country’s direction and leadership.

“We are certain that we will have a clear influence on where we want this country to be in five years, in 10 years, in 15 years time,” he added.

The clergyman also criticised the tone of political discourse, describing recent exchanges among leaders as disappointing and lacking respect.

“Not everything you think must be said… leaders are supposed to bring sanity, not venom,” he said. “A leader who steps back brings out venom means it’s not a leader.”

While acknowledging the challenges facing young people, including unemployment, financial strain, and mental health pressures, Muheria urged a collective effort to restore hope and rebuild national values.

“We must recover once more… every single life is valuable, worthy, precious,” he said. “We hope we can find employment for the young people… we hope we can give them a livelihood… and we hope that honesty can be sustained in our country.”