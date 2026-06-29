Elections won’t restore Kenya’s democracy without rule of law - PLO Lumumba
Lumumba says the ballot box has lost its ability to produce ethical leadership, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and organise for national renewal
Lumumba says the ballot box has lost its ability to produce ethical leadership, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and organise for national renewal
His remarks come at a time when concerns over organised crime and political violence are growing across the country. On the same day, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly Committee on Administration and Internal Security that security agencies have identified more than 100 organised gangs operating nationwide.
Omtatah described the attack as a reflection of rising impunity and political hooliganism, warning that continued incidents of this nature could weaken democratic space and public trust in governance.
Activists navigating these risks face shrinking civic spaces, targeted abductions, and systemic impunity, particularly in law enforcement and government offices.