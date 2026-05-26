Faith Odhiambo: Silence by Institutions could erode trust in elections

Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo has raised concern over what she sees as rising political statements that could damage public confidence in elections, warning that failure by key institutions to respond firmly could push the country back into a cycle of disputed polls and growing political hostility.

Odhiambo has urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take clear and visible action against leaders making remarks that appear to glorify or suggest electoral manipulation, saying silence from institutions risks weakening trust in the democratic process.

In a message shared on Tuesday, she said recent comments by some politicians hinting at possible interference in elections had unsettled many Kenyans and pointed to what she described as a worrying pattern in the political space.

“Kenyans have recently witnessed brazen boasts about stealing elections and naked threats against citizens who dissent with certain political views,” she said. “This trend indicates a disturbing pattern of the ruling elite growing increasingly intolerant with the very people it was elected to serve.”

Odhiambo insisted that the Constitution clearly protects the rights of citizens, including freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and participation in elections, and warned that undermining those rights goes against public duty.

“The Constitution of Kenya is unambiguous. Every citizen has the right to free expression, to assemble, to vote, and to have that vote count,” she expressed. “Any public officer who works to subvert those rights, whether through deed or through reckless public utterance that normalises electoral fraud, is in breach of their oath of office.”

Her comments come after recent remarks by politicians linked to the United Democratic Alliance drew criticism for allegedly suggesting that the 2027 election outcome could be predetermined, sparking public debate and responses from different leaders and institutions.

Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula was among those criticised after he appeared to imply that Kenya Kwanza will win in the 2027 general elction with a 100 percent margin, comments that opposition leaders said undermine public confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has in past statements warned politicians against using language that could spread fear or division, noting that comments hinting at election interference may amount to hate speech or weaken national unity.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has also rejected claims of bias or manipulation, maintaining that its systems are secure and that it is fully prepared to deliver free and fair elections.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended the government, saying the administration led by President William Ruto remains committed to democratic principles and does not support any form of electoral manipulation.

President William Ruto has also maintained that Kenya’s elections must reflect the will of the people and be conducted in a transparent manner.

Odhiambo renewed her call for both the IEBC and NCIC to take firm and visible steps, saying they have a constitutional duty to protect electoral integrity and promote national cohesion.

“The IEBC and the NCIC have both the mandate and the tools to respond to exactly this kind of provocation,” Odhiambo stated. “What Kenyans need is for these tools to be converted into visible action against those who openly undermine the electoral process.”

She pointed out that the NCIC has acted before on inflammatory speech and questioned why similar action should not be taken now when similar concerns are being raised.

Odhiambo added that the newly formed IEBC now has a chance to rebuild public trust by acting firmly and early in handling such concerns.

She warned that continued public claims about election rigging, if not addressed, could weaken public confidence and discourage participation in future elections.

“When politicians openly boast about rigging and institutions do not visibly respond, the result is a citizenry that grows more cynical with each passing election cycle, a deepening trust deficit that drives voter apathy, and a democracy that hollows out quietly from within,” she said.

Reflecting on Kenya’s past elections marked by dispute and unrest, she cautioned against allowing the country to reverse gains made through constitutional reforms and democratic progress.

“Kenya stands at a consequential moment,” Odhiambo said. “The country has come too far, paid too high a price in blood and grief and hard-won constitutional reform, to allow our democratic space to be dragged back toward the darkness of disputed elections and ethnic mobilisation.”

She concluded by urging institutions tasked with protecting democracy to act independently and firmly, saying the strength of the country’s democracy depends on public confidence in free and fair elections.