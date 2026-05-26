Volleyball: Kenya finishes 2nd in Dar as Olympics 2028 dream continues

Both the Kenya men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams on Monday qualified for the next phase of the CAVB Continental Beach Cup, also serving as the 2028 Olympic Zone V qualifiers, after finishing second at the just-concluded championships at Sawa Sawa Beach in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Speaking on Tuesday morning in Nairobi, Kenya Volleyball Federation chairperson, Kenya Volleyball Federation congratulated the eight players who represented Kenya, along with coaches Patrick Owino and Sila Makiso, for doing the country proud.

“They have done an amazing job representing Kenya well in Tanzania. Our objective remains to qualify both the men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028,” Nyaberi said.

“So far so good. Having qualified for the next phase, they will aim to triumph in the next one,” he added.

The pair of Richard Amutalla and Anthony Chimanyi lost to the Egyptian duo of George Bakhit and Youssef Awad, while Naftali Chumba and Reagan Kipchirchir were defeated by Aboesoud Eid and Youssef Abdel, with Kenya finishing second behind Egypt to advance to the next round.

In the women’s category, Kenya beat Burundi in the semi-finals of the five-day event. Selina Gambo and Veronica Adhiambo defeated Pamela Irakoze and Emmanuelle Ndayikengurukiye 2-0 (21-12, 21-8), while Sharleen Sembel and Sharon Jepkogei overcame Nadia Buntubwimana and Emelyne Igiraneza 2-1 (19-21, 21-17, 15-9), before losing to Egypt in the final.

Team manager John Ogara praised the team for their effort, saying the competition was tough and commending the players for their performance. He added that focus now shifts to the next round, expected to be staged in August.

The CAVB Zone V Beach Volleyball Tour will next head to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa from July 30 to August 2, as the Olympic qualification pathway continues, alongside the 2026 CAVB Beach Volleyball Continental Senior Championships scheduled between August 1 and November 15, followed by the Zone V tour in Entebbe from October 21–26.