Volleyball: Tarus drops nine, two more to be dropped ahead of Kampala tour

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Volleyball: Tarus drops nine, two more to be dropped ahead of Kampala tour
Kenya's men's volleyball team KPA pictured during a previous international assignment. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

A provisional squad of 25 players has been training at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi, trying to make the final cut of 14 that will represent Kenya and hope the country qualifies for the African Nations Championship and the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Games in the USA.

Kenya's men's national volleyball team coach Gideon Tarus, his assistants Elisha Aliwa and Dennis Mokua, have dropped nine players out of the 25-man provisional squad, and will drop two more again ahead of the Confédération Africaine de Volleyball (CAVB) Zone V Qualifiers scheduled for May 31 to June 6, 2026, at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

A provisional squad of 25 players has been training at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi, trying to make the final cut of 14 that will represent Kenya and hope the country qualifies for the African Nations Championship and the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics Games in the USA.

The nine dropped are Stephen Maluki, Bethwell Kiplagat, Elvis Mein, Joshua Kimaru, Enock Mogeni, Sam Juma, Amos Karani, Shadrack Misiko, and Dillon Chumba.

The 16 remaining are expected to report to the residential training camp, but Tarus, Aliwa, and Mokua still have a tough choice to make while dropping two more ahead of making the trip to Kampala.

Dennis Omollo headlines the list of 16 remaining to impress Tarus and company, and will seek the Kampala ticket together with Nicholas Matui, Denis Esokon, Moses Kamau, Felix Ogembo, Levis Ogutu, Brian Kamonde, Wilson Cheruiyot, Simon Kipkorir, Peter Kamara, Elphas Makuto, Hudson Kipchumba, Stephen Barack, Felix Otieno, Kelvin Maiyo, and Brian Melly as Kenya seeks continental and global glory.

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Los Angeles 2028 CAVB olympics Tarus

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