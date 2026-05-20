Orengo protests alleged withdrawal of his security detail, demands reinstatement

Siaya Governor James Orengo has protested what he terms the sudden withdrawal of his personal and residential security, writing to Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja demanding an explanation and immediate reinstatement of the officers.

In a letter and press statement issued on Wednesday, Orengo said his entire security detail, including officers assigned to his Nairobi residence, was withdrawn on Tuesday evening, May 19, 2026, without any prior notice or official communication. He said the move was irregular and raised serious concerns about the handling of security for public officials.

“Yesterday evening, Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, a highly irregular and deeply concerning action was taken by the national security apparatus: the sudden, unprovoked withdrawal of my entire personal security detail, as well as the security personnel assigned to my Nairobi residence,” Orengo said.

He added that no explanation was given for the decision and no alternative security arrangements were made after the officers were withdrawn.

Orengo said security for state officers is not a privilege but a legal entitlement meant to guarantee safety and uninterrupted public service.

“As a state officer, the provision of security is not a favour, a luxury, or a political privilege. It is a constitutional right and a statutory entitlement anchored in the laws of Kenya to ensure the safety, stability, and uninterrupted service of public leadership,” he said.

In his letter to Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Orengo termed the action arbitrary and unprocedural, saying it appeared to violate established protocols governing protection of public officials.

“I am writing to register my strong protest regarding the abrupt and unprocedural withdrawal of my personal security detail and the security personnel deployed at my Nairobi residence, which occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday, 19th May, 2026,” the letter reads.

He called for a clear explanation on who authorised the withdrawal and why it was carried out without notice.

Orengo made two demands: a formal explanation for the decision and the immediate reinstatement or replacement of his security officers at all assigned stations, including his Nairobi residence.

“In light of the above, I urgently request an official explanation as to the grounds upon which this security withdrawal was authorised," he said.

He further urged swift action, warning that the matter required urgent correction.

“I look forward to your prompt response and rectification of this situation,” he added.

Despite the incident, Orengo said his administration remains focused on its duties.

“However, we continue to do our work with enthusiasm and patriotism,” he said.