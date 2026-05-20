Odongo names 28 for Africa Women's Cup in Nairobi

Kenya women's national 15s rugby team (Lionesses) head coach Simon Odongo has named a 28-woman, strong squad for the upcoming 2026 Rugby Africa Women's Cup Performance Division tournament scheduled for the RFUEA Grounds on Ngong Road in Nairobi from May 21 - 31.

Speaking during the team's unveiling on Wednesday, Odongo expressed confidence, though wary of defending champions South Africa during the tourney that will bring four of Africa’s top women’s rugby nations in a battle.

"We hope to have a great tournament on home soil, with South Africa being our only threat," he said.

"They have featured in the World Cup, and last year, it was the only team that we lost against, with a slight margin of just five points. This time round, we are ready," Odongo said, adding that he is using the tournament as a build-up for the World Cup next year and the LA 2028 Olympics games qualifiers.

Odongo's charges will be captained by forward Natasha Emali and backliner Judith Auma, who will be in charge of big characters like Phoebe Otieno, who is back from an ankle injury that ruled her out of the 7s series, and has recently just signed for Mwamba Ladies rugby football club from Northern Suburbs at club level, and Kenya Harlequins player-coach Sheila Chajira, who captained the 7s national side, has also been included in this one.

Jane Chanya headlines the forwards selected from an initial overall squad of 35, which also has Jascenta Musakali, Natasha Emali (cc), Sheila Wesa, Valentine Otieno, Naomy Muhanji, Knight Otwoma, Phoebe Otieno, Charity Oteng’o, Naomi Jelagat, Edith Sitati, Nelly Chikombe, Naomi Amuguni, Sheila Chajira, Maria Gorette, Atieno Awuor, and Marvel Oswago

The backs selected are Judith Auma (cc), Edith Nariaka, Maureen Muritu, Faith Livoi, Janet Okello, Angel Salamba, Yvette Okech, Stella Wafula, Freshia Oduor, Tracey Montex, and Sinaida Mokaya.

Kenya begins their campaign on Saturday, May 23 against Uganda, rest three days before battling it out with Madagascar on May 27, and finally with the Springboks on May 31, a dreaded and intensely anticipated match that could be the final decider of who the winner will be.

The defending champions, South Africa ( Springboks), won the continental title with a commanding 61-17 victory over hosts Madagascar at Stade Makis in Antananarivo, last time out in a perfect run of three wins from three matches, while Kenya Lionesses finished second and will now be aiming to go one better on home soil.