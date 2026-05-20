Duracoat Golf Masters Series unveiled to boost talents

The 2026 Duracoat Golf Masters Series, a 12-leg nationwide golf circuit aimed at strengthening competition and widening talent pathways ahead of the 2026 season, has been launched by Basco Paints, featuring prizes worth millions of shillings.

Speaking on Tuesday in Nairobi during the launch that was attended by Kenya Golf Federation President Philip Ochola, Kenya Golf Union Chairman Chris Kinuthia, and Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairperson Mukami Wangai, Basco Paints Chairman Bipin Shah said the series was designed to create sustainable growth within Kenyan golf through strategic partnerships and long-term investment.

“The Duracoat Golf Masters Series is more than just a tournament. It is a strategic platform designed to grow golf in Kenya, nurture emerging talent and strengthen partnerships within the sporting ecosystem,” said Shah.

The Series will have golfers allowed to compete in up to three qualifying events before the season-ending finale, with the structure aimed at increasing participation and improving competitiveness within the local game.

It will tee off on May 22 and conclude with a grand finale at Mt. Kipipiri Golf Club on November 28, traversing some of the country’s top golf courses, including Vet Lab Sports Club, Sigona Golf Club, Karen Country Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nyali Golf & Country Club, and Eldoret Golf Club.

In addition to the prizes, jetour.co.ke⁠ has partnered with organisers to offer a vehicle worth more than Sh4 million for the first hole-in-one recorded during the series.

The grand finale at Mt. Kipipiri Golf Club will also feature prizes worth over Sh1 million.