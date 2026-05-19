Kenya finishes second in Accra championships but wary

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Kenya finishes second in Accra championships but wary
A Kenyan shotput athlete pictured during the just concluded 2206 Africa senior Athletics championships in Accra PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking in Nairobi after the event ended on Sunday, Athletics Kenya (AK) Director of Youth Development Barnaba Korir expressed concern over the country’s performance in several track and field events, as well as the aging of key athletes such as Julius Yego, who has hinted at retiring from continental competition.

Kenya is now reassessing its athletics performance after finishing second at the just-concluded 24th African Senior Athletics Championships held at the Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, where the country won a total of 17 medals — six gold, four silver, and seven bronze.

Speaking in Nairobi after the event ended on Sunday, Athletics Kenya (AK) Director of Youth Development Barnaba Korir expressed concern over the country’s performance in several track and field events, as well as the aging of key athletes such as Julius Yego, who has hinted at retiring from continental competition.

“We have started early. Last year in December, we had an amazing team at the fourth edition of the African Youth Athletics Games in Angola,” said Korir.

“We are also having trials for the U-20 World Championships in Oregon, USA, with trials already scheduled for May 21–23 this year, and we are also preparing for the Youth Olympics in Dakar this coming September, where we hope to have a very strong field of upcoming athletes ready to take over from our aging stars,” he added.

Kenya fielded 70 athletes at the continental championships in Accra, where perennial rivals South Africa topped the final medal standings with 20 medals. Despite Kenya’s strong showing, the country has only won the African Championships overall title twice in history.

Kenya first won the continental title in 2018 during the 21st edition in Asaba, Nigeria, before defending it in 2022 at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex in Saint-Pierre, Mauritius.

Athletics Kenya is now shifting focus to nurturing young talent ahead of the 2026 World Athletics U-20 Championships scheduled for August 5–9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, and the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games in September, as the country prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the next African Senior Athletics Championships.

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Kenya Accra U-20 World Championships

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