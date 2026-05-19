Wajir moves to end persistent power rationing through new energy projects

North-Eastern · Yunis Dekow ·
Wajir moves to end persistent power rationing through new energy projects
Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi during the launch of a power connectivity project at Bulla Kisumu in Wajir County. PHOTO/ Yunis Dekow
In Summary

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the county has made notable progress in stabilizing electricity supply through continued engagement with the Ministry of Energy and other national agencies.

Electricity supply for Wajir County is set to improve following fresh interventions by the national government aimed at addressing years of persistent power shortages and rationing in the region.

Governor Ahmed Abdullahi said the county has made notable progress in stabilizing electricity supply through continued engagement with the Ministry of Energy and other national agencies.

The governor hosted Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi who toured the county to assess ongoing energy projects and interventions.

During the visit, the CS commissioned a power connection project at Bulla Kisumu through the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO), a move expected to support last-mile electricity connectivity for residents.

Governor Abdullahi said the county and national governments are implementing several measures to improve the reliability of power supply in Wajir town and the surrounding areas.

The interventions include expansion of street lighting infrastructure, an increase in electricity generation capacity from 3 megawatts to 5 megawatts, and the procurement of a 6MW solar hybrid power system aimed at boosting sustainable energy production.

According to the governor, the measures have already helped reduce power rationing in Wajir town, which has long struggled with inadequate electricity supply caused by low generation capacity and increasing demand.

“We remain focused on securing reliable power for Wajir,” the governor said, adding that improved electricity access is key to enhancing security, supporting businesses, and improving the delivery of public services.

The planned solar hybrid project is expected to complement existing power systems and reduce dependence on costly diesel-powered generation while supporting long-term energy stability in the county.

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Wajir Ahmed Abdullahi KETRACO

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