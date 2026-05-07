Education stakeholders in Wajir engaged on CBE rollout

Education stakeholders in Wajir County are taking part in a three-day public awareness programme led by officials from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and the Kenya National Examinations Council to build understanding of the Competency-Based Education system.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, has brought together parents, teachers, education officers, and community leaders to discuss how the new curriculum is being implemented and what it means for learners at different stages of learning.

The meetings focus on how families and schools can work together as the education system shifts to a new approach.

The Competency-Based Education framework is designed to move away from a heavy emphasis on examinations and instead build learners’ practical skills, talents, and abilities. It promotes active participation in classwork, creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on learning as key parts of the education process.

Officials from the two institutions said the engagement is meant to clarify questions that have been raised since the rollout of the system. They noted that many parents and stakeholders still need more information on how learners will be assessed, the structure of the curriculum, and the options available after each level of learning.

The team added that the discussions are also aimed at improving public understanding of how the system works in practice, including the different assessment methods and career pathways learners can follow. They emphasized that parental involvement is important in guiding learners as they adjust to the new education model.

During the sessions, participants from across Wajir County are being guided on the various ways learners will be evaluated under the new system. The forums are also highlighting how schools are expected to nurture talents and develop competencies beyond classroom tests.

Stakeholders are being encouraged to take an active role in supporting learners, with emphasis placed on continuous engagement between teachers, parents, and learners throughout the education journey. Organisers say this approach is meant to ensure no learner is left behind during the transition period.

The sensitisation programme is set to continue for three days to allow wider participation from the community. Officials say the extended period will give more stakeholders a chance to ask questions, share concerns, and better understand how the reforms are being implemented.

Mohamed Abdi, an educationist, noted that the ongoing public engagement sessions are expected to improve awareness and acceptance of the new curriculum among residents in the region, saying such forums are key in helping communities adapt to the education changes.

The programme is part of wider national efforts to support the full implementation of the Competency-Based Education system, which continues to be rolled out across different counties with a focus on skills development and practical learning.