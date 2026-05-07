Kenya Pipeline Company opens CEO race after NSE debut and leadership shake-up

Kenya Pipeline Company has begun the process of hiring a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer as it reshapes its top leadership after joining the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026. The move signals a fresh phase for the energy firm as it adjusts to public ownership and tighter accountability standards.

In an advert released on Thursday, the company said the incoming executive will be required to offer “strategic leadership and direction in the management of the Company’s business and operations” while ensuring that board decisions are fully executed and translated into long-term organisational value.

The firm also highlighted its wider ambition for the role, noting that the new leader will be expected to strengthen its global standing and help grow its influence, including efforts to position KPC “as Africa’s premier energy infrastructure and logistics partner”.

According to the notice, the CEO will take charge of key areas including pipeline operations, expansion of energy infrastructure, commercial growth, and modernization programmes aimed at improving efficiency and capacity.

The position also carries responsibility for ensuring the company complies with environmental standards, governance requirements, and all regulatory obligations tied to its operations in the energy sector.

KPC further stated that the new leadership will operate in a more demanding environment following its stock exchange listing, adding that the role involves managing “heightened governance, disclosures, investor relations, and regulatory obligations” linked to its public market status.

Beyond operational oversight, the successful candidate will be expected to drive digital systems across the organisation, improve engagement with stakeholders, and lead delivery of major infrastructure projects supporting both national and regional energy needs.

Applicants must have at least 15 years of relevant experience, with a minimum of five years in senior management roles. The company has indicated preference for candidates with backgrounds in energy, petroleum, infrastructure, or logistics sectors.

In addition, applicants must hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees in relevant fields and meet the leadership and integrity standards set out in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

The company said applications should be submitted to the Chairman of the Board of Directors no later than May 20, 2026. It added that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted after the recruitment process.

The search for a new chief executive comes shortly after former Managing Director Joe Sang left the organisation while facing investigations over allegations connected to the importation of substandard fuel.

Following his departure, Finance General Manager Pius Mwendwa was named Acting Managing Director on April 3, 2026, as investigations involving senior officials in the energy sector continued.

The leadership changes come in the wake of KPC’s entry into the Nairobi Securities Exchange in March 2026, a landmark transaction that saw the government offload a majority stake in what became the country’s largest initial public offering in nearly 20 years.

The company now enters a critical transition period as it seeks new leadership to guide operations, strengthen governance systems, and support its ambitions in the regional energy market.