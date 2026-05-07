National Assembly invites public input on 2026/27 Budget Estimates for hearings

Members of the public will now have a chance to directly influence how government funds will be spent in the coming financial year, after the National Assembly opened public consultations on the 2026/27 Budget Estimates across the country.

In a notice released on May 7, 2026, Parliament said the engagement is guided by constitutional provisions that require citizens to be involved in national decision-making.

The House pointed out that the process is not optional but a legal requirement that must be followed.

“Article 118 (1)(b) of the Constitution requires Parliament to facilitate public participation and involvement in the legislative and other business of Parliament,” the notice stated, while Article 221(5) requires the Budget and Appropriations Committee to seek public representations on estimates of revenue and expenditure.

The Budget Estimates for the 2026/27 financial year and the medium term were submitted to the National Assembly on April 30 2026 and forwarded to the Budget and Appropriations Committee for detailed review and reporting back to the House.

Parliament said the spending proposals are designed to strengthen delivery under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which focuses on expanding productivity and improving household incomes through targeted investment along value chains.

According to the House, the approach is meant to ensure that limited fiscal resources are directed to sectors expected to have the highest impact on jobs, income growth, and wider economic participation.

Public hearings are scheduled to begin on May 13, 2026, and will be held in several counties, giving residents an opportunity to present their views directly to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

The forums will take place in selected venues such as public halls, schools, and administrative offices in counties including Kitui, Garissa, Homa Bay, Nyandarua, Nairobi, Busia, Siaya, Bungoma, Kirinyaga, Taita Taveta, Tana River, Marsabit, Bomet, Kajiado, West Pokot, and Meru, among others.

Parliament said the exercise is meant to deepen citizen participation in shaping national spending decisions and ensure that public priorities are captured in the final budget framework.

“Pursuant to Article 118 (1)(b) and Article 221 (4) and (5) of the Constitution, the Clerk of the National Assembly invites members of the public and stakeholders to submit any representations that they may have,” the notice read.

Apart from appearing in the county hearings, individuals and organisations have also been invited to send written memoranda directly to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

All submissions are required to include contact details and must be delivered to Parliament Buildings in Nairobi or sent through the official parliamentary email channels.

“All written memoranda… should be received on or before Monday, May 25, 2026 at 5.00 p.m.,” the notice stated.

The Budget Estimates are already available for public inspection at Parliament Buildings and on the Parliamentary website as lawmakers begin the process of examining government spending priorities for the 2026/27 financial year.