Garissa assembly backs plan to rename streets after local heroes

Garissa County Assembly has approved a proposal to systematically name and rename streets across the county. The move is aimed at honouring local history and improving service delivery.

The motion was introduced by Khadija Idris Mohamed, a Nominated MCA and Chairperson, Committee on Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sankuri ward MCA Abdurrahman Ali, endorsed a joint report by the committees on land, urban development, and transport.

It followed a public petition by Garissa Township residents led by elders, including the late Mzee Dubat Ali Amey.

Assembly members said many streets in Garissa town currently bear outdated and inconsistent names. Others have remained unnamed, complicating navigation and emergency response. Some existing names like Miraa Road were described as lacking cultural relevance.

The approved recommendations require the county executive to develop a comprehensive street naming and numbering policy within 120 days.

The framework calls for prioritisation of local heroes, cultural heritage and geographical features, while incorporating public participation.

Garissa MCAs approve street renaming plan to honour local heroes. PHOTO/Yunis Dekow Garissa MCAs approve street renaming plan to honour local heroes. PHOTO/Yunis Dekow

The plan also proposes integrating the new system into a Geographic Information System (GIS) to streamline navigation, planning and service delivery.

Abdi Idle, the Garissa County Assembly Speaker, urged that streets be named after notable figures, including General Mahmoud, the late Mzee Yusuf Haji, educator Maalem Idris, Sultan Shourieh and Mzee Dubat Ali Amey, who championed the petition before his death.

The assembly debated on the need to move away from ad hoc naming practices and adopt structured approaches already used in counties such as Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

Abdi Idle paid tribute to Dubat Ali Amey, describing him as “a steadfast voice of reason” whose legacy would be reflected in the initiative.

The motion received broad support across the house, with MCAs calling for strict adherence to the 120-day timeline and warning against bureaucratic delays. Members also pushed for the policy to extend beyond Garissa town to other areas, including Masalani.

The plan aims to boost modernising Garissa’s urban management while preserving its cultural identity.

The assembly adjourned until Tuesday next week at 9:30 am.