NCIC condemns Bare Sahara Ahmed hate speech, confirms arrest

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission has condemned alleged hate speech by Garissa politician Bare Sahara Ahmed and confirmed her arrest in coordination with law enforcement agencies, warning that freedom of expression does not extend to incitement or divisive remarks.

In a strongly worded statement issued on April 27, the commission said it “condemns in the strongest terms possible the hateful utterances” attributed to Ahmed, emphasizing that constitutional rights must be exercised within the law.

“As a Commission mandated to facilitate peaceful coexistence among Kenyans, we remind all Kenyans that while the Constitution of Kenya guarantees freedom of expression, this right is not absolute,” the statement read. “It does not extend to hate speech, incitement to violence, or propaganda for war.”

The commission said it had worked with other agencies to take action, confirming that the aspiring legislator had been arrested and that the case is now under formal legal review.

“We wish to inform the members of the public that in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the Commission has taken action leading to the arrest of the aspiring legislator,” it said, adding that the move “underscores our commitment to enforcing the law fairly and without fear or favour.”

Background to the arrest was provided by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said detectives apprehended Ahmed over remarks captured in a viral video circulating online.

The agency described the statements as “inciteful and likely to undermine national cohesion.”

According to the DCI, the arrest followed “a swift and thorough review of the video, alongside ongoing investigations to establish the full context and intent of the statements made.” The suspect is currently in custody and is being processed pending arraignment in court.

The DCI also issued a caution to the public, noting that “freedom of expression, as enshrined in the Constitution, must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law,” warning that utterances that incite division or hatred “will be dealt with firmly and without exception.”

The cohesion commission further stressed that all Kenyans have the right to live and work anywhere in the country without fear.

“Every Kenyan has the right to reside, work, and conduct lawful activities in any part of the country without fear of discrimination or intimidation,” it said.

Calling for calm, the commission urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation or escalating tensions.

“We urge all Kenyans to remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from spreading misinformation,” it said, adding that leaders and the public must promote “peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and constructive dialogue.”

“Kenya belongs to all of us. Let us keep it peaceful and cohesive.”