DCI nab suspect, seize bhang in Mombasa crackdown

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Mombasa, alongside officers from Shelly Beach Police Station, are holding a man they describe as a “notorious drug trafficker” after seizing 170 kilograms of bhang in an operation.

Police say the officers acted on intelligence to arrest the suspect, identified as Victor Ochanda Okuku, 34.

“Acting on intelligence, the officers executed a well-planned raid in the Tonge Nyama area, targeting a seemingly innocuous one-room rental house that was anything but ordinary,” a statement dated April 25, 2026, reads.

During a search of the suspect’s residence, officers uncovered large rolls of bhang concealed in two sacks and two Nigerian carrier bags, highlighting the scale of the illicit trade.

The suspect is currently being processed pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

Separately, police officers in Kiambu County have intensified operations against drug trafficking after arresting a suspect along the Naivasha–Nairobi Highway and recovering a haul of narcotics.

During the operation, officers intercepted a vehicle and, upon searching it, recovered four sacks containing substances suspected to be cannabis sativa (bhang), concealed within the trailer. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of approximately Sh4.4 million.

The suspect was arrested, taken into custody, processed, and arraigned in court, while the vehicle was detained pending further legal procedures.

Police say the operation underscores the continued and consistent efforts to combat drug-related offences in Kiambu County.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through emergency numbers 999 or 911, or via the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line (0800 722 203) and WhatsApp number (0709 570 000).