Kenya Aquatics, PIPSSA, hold water polo clinic in Nairobi

Kenya Aquatics, in conjunction with PIPSSA Schools, held the first 2026 water polo coaches’ training clinic aimed at improving the sport and strengthening talent development across the country, with all focus now being on the upcoming Summer Olympics Games in LA, 2028.

Speaking on Friday, April 24, 2026, from the Oshwal Academy Nursery Campus in Nairobi, Kenya, Water Polo National Coordinator John Paul Mungai said that the event had more than 20 coaches taking part in the session, with the main aim of the clinic being to empower coaches so they can nurture young talent and help build a stronger Kenyan national team in the future.

" We are expecting to host more clinics in partnership with World Aquatics and Africa Aquatics, with our focus being the summer Olympics games in the USA come 2028," said Mungai.

" We also have plans to compete in the 1st Africa Aquatics Water Polo Cup in January, 2027, and we are optimistic that Kenya will field a team," Mungai revealed, also promising that Kenya Water Polo in conjunction with Kenya Aquatics, would soon launch Level One coaching of water polo certified by World Aquatics.

The clinic focused on equipping coaches with the right skills to train young athletes, especially those aged 14 years and below. Key areas covered included athlete development, water and dry land training, as well as the basic rules of playing water polo.

Focus now shifts to Saturday, May 9, 2026 when Kenya Aquatics plans to host the 2nd Kenya Aquatics National Water Polo Tournament in Kasarani Aquatic Arena.