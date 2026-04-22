Njugush confirms separation with Celestine Ndinda, says co-parenting continues

Entertainment · Tania Wanjiku · April 22, 2026
Njugush confirms separation with Celestine Ndinda, says co-parenting continues
Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani Ndegwa and his wife, Celestine Ndinda.
In Summary

Even after the separation, Njugush noted that their focus has remained on their children, with both of them continuing to co-parent and maintain stability in their family responsibilities.

Kenyan comedian Timothy Kimani Ndegwa, widely known as Njugush, has confirmed that he and his longtime partner Celestine Ndinda, also known as Wakavinye, ended their relationship last year, bringing months of public speculation over their private life to an end.

In a statement on Tuesday addressing the matter, Njugush said the two made the decision to separate after careful thought and on mutual terms, choosing to handle the matter privately at the time.

“Last year we made a decision to part ways after much thought and with mutual respect,” he said.

Even after the separation, Njugush noted that their focus has remained on their children, with both of them continuing to co-parent and maintain stability in their family responsibilities.

“We have been co-parenting, and our children remain our top priority,” he stated, while also asking the public to respect their privacy as they adjust to the changes in their lives. “We have been co-parenting and our children remain our top priority. We continue to support one another and kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this next chapter,” he added.

The confirmation follows long-running online speculation, which had been fueled by fewer joint appearances and unverified claims circulating on social media about their relationship.

Njugush and Celestine Ndinda built a strong public image over the years through comedy skits and digital storytelling that often reflected their real-life journey, from campus days through marriage and parenthood, making them one of Kenya’s most recognisable creative couples.

Their partnership also became a key part of their brand, with fans closely following their joint projects and online content. With the separation now confirmed, attention has shifted to whether they will continue collaborating on their popular Through Thick and Thin (TTNT) shows, which have attracted a large audience over time.

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Njugush Wakavinye private life

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