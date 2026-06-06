State reaffirms support for Utumishi Girls Academy fire victims

The Government has reiterated its commitment to support families affected by the fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, which has so far claimed the lives of 16 students and one parent, with several others still receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

In a third update issued on 6th June 2026, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State continues to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider school community during what he described as a deeply painful moment for the nation.

“The Government continues to stand in solidarity with the families and the entire Utumishi Girls Academy community following the tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 students and 1 parent, while leaving several others injured,” Mwaura said.

“This is a deeply painful moment for the nation and no words can adequately ease the pain of the families who have lost their loved ones.”

He added that national and county authorities are working jointly to ensure all earlier commitments made to affected families are fulfilled, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise.

“The National Government, working closely with the County Government, remains fully committed to all the promises made to the affected families, contrary to claims from sections of the media,” the statement read.

“The Government is taking necessary administrative and legal processes towards the fulfilment of these commitments.”

According to the update, the government has already implemented several immediate interventions aimed at supporting both survivors and bereaved families.

These include the facilitation of airlifting injured students from St. Joseph Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialized treatment.

The State has also committed to covering all medical expenses incurred at both facilities, as part of ongoing care for the injured learners.

In addition, each bereaved family will receive Sh 200,000 in financial assistance, including the family of the parent who died while reportedly en route to pick up her child at the school.

“Since the unfortunate tragedy, the government has undertaken various interventions to support the affected families and students,” Mwaura stated, outlining the support package.

Further commitments include the government’s pledge to cater for funeral-related expenses. These will cover mortuary charges, coffins, transportation of the deceased, and costs associated with a requiem mass to be held at Utumishi Girls Academy, with the date yet to be announced.

The government further confirmed that a multi-agency team, led by the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), is actively coordinating relief efforts and overseeing the implementation of all assistance measures.

“The multi-agency team comprising of the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and other representatives, continues to coordinate support for the affected families and oversee the implementation of these interventions,” the statement noted.

Mwaura emphasised that the Government’s immediate priority remains humanitarian support, including ensuring dignified burials for the deceased, sustained medical care for the injured, and psychosocial assistance for grieving families.

“As a nation, our priority at this moment is to stand with the bereaved families, support the recovery of the injured, and ensure dignified final rites for those we lost,” he said.

He reaffirming the government’s commitment to remain engaged with affected families throughout the mourning and recovery period.

“May the souls of the departed ones rest in eternal Peace,” Mwaura added.