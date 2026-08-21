Radio Generation joins Producer Edna Ombaso in final farewell to father
Ombaso, a carpenter and staunch Seventh-day Adventist, collapsed and died at his home in Kachibora on August 9, 2026, aged 67, after managing a heart disorder for three years
Ombaso, a carpenter and staunch Seventh-day Adventist, collapsed and died at his home in Kachibora on August 9, 2026, aged 67, after managing a heart disorder for three years
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State continues to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider school community during what he described as a deeply painful moment for the nation.
To ensure smooth coordination, family members and the funeral committee are holding daily meetings at 4 pm at United Kenya Club in Nairobi. Additional planning sessions are taking place at Whispers Gigiri, Maili Saba in Kitale, and Lumakanda in Lugari.
Speaking at the third funeral planning session held at Blue Springs Hotel, Baby Top shared that the former president also sent a heartfelt message of sympathy to the singer’s family.