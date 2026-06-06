Wetang’ula condemns harassment of boda boda riders by police officers in Luanda

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has condemned what he described as persistent harassment of boda boda operators by police officers in Luanda Constituency, calling on authorities to take urgent action to address the situation.

Speaking during a boda boda riders’ empowerment programme at Luanda Vocational Training Institute, Wetang’ula said motorcycle taxi operators play a critical role in supporting local economies and should be allowed to work in a secure and enabling environment.

“Today, I strongly condemned the persistent harassment of boda boda operators by police officers in Luanda Constituency and called upon the relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action to bring this unfortunate situation to an end,” he said.

The Speaker acknowledged the contribution of the boda boda sector to employment creation and economic growth, noting that thousands of families depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

“Boda boda riders play an indispensable role in driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities, and facilitating the movement of people and goods across our communities,” Wetang’ula said.

He added that government agencies and stakeholders should work towards creating a supportive environment that enables operators to thrive while contributing meaningfully to national development.

At the same time, the Speaker urged riders to observe the law and cooperate with security agencies in efforts to improve public safety.

“I urged the riders to remain law-abiding citizens, work closely with security agencies, and actively support efforts aimed at enhancing public safety and combating crime within their respective communities,” he said.

Beyond the boda boda sector, Wetang’ula challenged leaders from the Western region serving in senior government positions to use their offices to champion development initiatives that directly benefit residents.

He specifically called on Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and other senior public officials from the region to support transformative programmes while helping consolidate support for the re-election of President William Ruto.

The Speaker also welcomed the President’s commitment to extending the Standard Gauge Railway to Western Kenya, describing the project as a potential catalyst for economic growth in the region.

“I warmly welcome President Ruto’s commitment to extending the Standard Gauge Railway to Western Kenya, including the establishment of a major station in Luanda Town, an undertaking that promises to unlock immense economic opportunities for the region,” he said.

Wetang’ula further praised members of the Western MPs Caucus for their continued support of the government’s development agenda and President Ruto’s re-election campaign, saying a united regional leadership would help accelerate development and improve livelihoods across Western Kenya.