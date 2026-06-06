FIFA cancels free World Cup ticket allocations after payment glitch

FIFA has moved to correct a ticketing blunder that briefly allowed dozens of football fans to secure World Cup tickets without payment, before later cancelling the allocations and asking them to pay the full amount.

The global football body says the mistake came from a website payment glitch that affected a small group of buyers, triggering confusion just days before the start of the tournament.

According to FIFA, about 60 fans were affected after a technical issue during the checkout process led to tickets being issued without charges being completed. The governing body has since revoked the free allocations and offered the same fans a chance to buy the tickets again at the correct prices.

Explaining the incident, FIFA said: "Fifa can confirm that approximately 60 fans received a communication on Wednesday, 3 June regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process," it said, adding that it "regrets any inconvenience caused".

The affected supporters were later notified that they must complete payment within seven days or risk losing their reservations entirely. A letter shared by Ticket Talk Network, a social media account that tracks ticketing problems, confirmed that the fans were being given a limited window to regularise their purchases before the tickets are removed from their accounts.

Reports indicate that the impacted tickets were mainly for group stage matches scheduled in Toronto. The situation has added to growing scrutiny around FIFA’s ticketing system as excitement builds ahead of the tournament kickoff.

The World Cup, set to be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, is scheduled to begin on Thursday, 11 June. However, the ticketing process has already drawn attention after FIFA pledged a full sell-out, even as some seats remain available less than a week before the opening match.

Last week, authorities in New York and New Jersey launched a review into FIFA’s ticketing practices following concerns over possible unfair pricing and misleading communication to fans. The investigation is examining claims linked to how ticket prices are set and adjusted during sales phases.

FIFA has been using what it calls a “variable pricing” model, where ticket prices change depending on demand and availability across different sales windows. Its final open sales phase began in April, with the organisation stating that additional tickets could still be released right up to kickoff.