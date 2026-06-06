ODPP clears 37 for prosecution over South C building collapse that killed two

A total of 37 individuals, including senior Nairobi County officials, are set to face prosecution over the collapse of a 16-storey building in South C, Nairobi, which claimed two lives in January 2026.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) on Friday, June 5, said it had reviewed an investigation file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and concluded that there was enough evidence to charge public officers, developers, and engineers linked to the project.

“An independent and thorough analysis of the evidence contained in the inquiry file has determined that there is sufficient evidence of conviction to warrant the prosecution of several suspects connected to the incident,” the DPP said.

Among those approved for prosecution is the suspended Nairobi County Chief Officer for Urban Development and Planning Patrick Analo, who will face charges of abuse of office and neglect of official duty.

The officer recently made headlines after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered about Sh65 million in cash during a raid at his home in Machakos County as part of a corruption investigation.

The ODPP said the charges facing him and other public officials stem from their roles in the approval, supervision, and regulatory processes tied to the construction of the building before its collapse.

It further stated that several officials will be charged with abuse of office and neglect of duty, while others directly linked to the project will face manslaughter charges.

In addition, the prosecution office approved other charges including making false documents, uttering false documents, and starting construction without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) licence.

The ODPP said the decision to charge was reached in line with Article 157 of the Constitution, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, and the Decision to Charge Guidelines.

"The Decision to charge was made in strict compliance with Article 157 of the Constitution, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, the Decision to Charge Guidelines, and based on the evidence presented by investigators," the statement read.

The office further confirmed that all the accused will be arraigned in court as criminal proceedings begin.

The building, located along Kiganjo Muhoho Avenue within the South C Shopping Centre area, collapsed at about 4am on January 2, 2026, while still under construction due to structural failure.

The disaster triggered a large-scale multi-agency rescue and recovery operation involving the Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, and the National Youth Service.

The operation lasted six days before rescue teams recovered the bodies of two security guards trapped under the rubble, including a 27-year-old man.