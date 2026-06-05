Kenya remains Ebola-free after testing 56 suspected cases, says Duale

Kenya has screened more than 80,000 travellers and tested dozens of suspected Ebola cases as authorities step up disease surveillance and preparedness efforts in response to outbreaks reported in neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), with all samples collected so far returning negative results.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the country has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case but remains on high alert because of strong transport, trade and population links with countries affected by the disease.

"Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease. The country continues to maintain and strengthen preparedness measures in response to the ongoing EVD outbreak in the region," Duale said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 80,000 travellers have undergone screening at various entry points since enhanced surveillance measures were introduced. In the last 24 hours alone, 3,969 travellers were screened.

The ministry also tested 56 samples from individuals identified through surveillance systems because of recent travel history to Uganda and the DRC. All the tests came back negative, providing reassurance that no Ebola infections have been detected in the country.

The latest measures come as Kenya strengthens its readiness against the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has been reported in parts of Uganda and the DRC.

To coordinate the response, the government has activated the National Incident Management System and increased surveillance, screening and rapid response activities across the country.

"Given Kenya's close regional connectivity through trade, transport and population movement, the country remains at an elevated risk of disease importation," Duale said.

Health officials have expanded monitoring at airports, border posts and other points of entry in line with International Health Regulations and World Health Organization guidelines.

To support early detection and testing, the ministry has designated four laboratories for Ebola diagnosis. These include the National Public Health Laboratory, KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu and a mobile laboratory located at the Busia One-Stop Border Post.

Authorities said the laboratories are expected to speed up testing and improve response efforts should a suspected case be identified.

The government has also listed 25 counties as high-risk areas because of their location and transport connections.

As part of preparedness efforts, 347 rapid response personnel have been placed on standby across the country. In addition, more than 1,759 healthcare workers at both national and county levels have been trained on Ebola detection, prevention and response measures.

Simulation exercises are also being conducted in high-risk counties to assess readiness and strengthen response systems in the event of an outbreak.

The Ministry of Health is further rolling out public awareness campaigns targeting border communities, transport operators, healthcare workers and other groups considered vulnerable to the disease.

Duale called on Kenyans to remain alert and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms linked to Ebola, especially after travelling to affected countries.

Symptoms associated with the disease include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, skin rashes and signs of impaired kidney or liver function.

The ministry has also advised the public to observe proper hygiene practices, avoid contact with bodily fluids from infected individuals and refrain from handling sick or dead animals.

"Members of the public are advised to remain calm but vigilant," Duale said.

He also warned against misinformation and urged the public to rely only on information provided by the Ministry of Health, the Kenya National Public Health Institute, the World Health Organization and Africa CDC.

The heightened alert comes as countries across East Africa strengthen surveillance and preparedness systems amid concerns that increased cross-border movement could raise the risk of disease spread.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease that spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions or other bodily fluids of infected people or animals. Past outbreaks have shown that early detection, quick isolation of cases and effective contact tracing are key to preventing wider transmission.

Duale said Kenya will continue working closely with county governments, regional institutions and international partners to strengthen the country's ability to prevent and respond to public health threats.

"As we continue to strengthen preparedness and resilience, our approach will remain guided by science, collaboration, national interest and the shared objective of protecting populations from emerging public health threats," he said.

With no confirmed Ebola cases reported, health officials say the priority remains maintaining strong surveillance systems and ensuring the country can respond quickly should the disease cross its borders.