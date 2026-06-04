Muturi urges transparency and public participation in health policy debates

Democratic Party of Kenya leader Justin Muturi has called for stronger respect for public scrutiny in health governance, saying Kenyans must be fully involved in decisions that affect their lives and that transparency, law, and human rights should guide all public health actions.

Muturi argued that citizens cannot be treated as bystanders in matters of national health policy, stressing that constitutional guarantees on public participation and access to information must be upheld at all times, especially in sensitive areas such as disease preparedness and international health cooperation.

In his statement issued on Thursday, he defended the International Health Regulations (2005), saying they are long-established global rules that bind member states and are not hidden or recent arrangements.

“I wish to clarify that the International Health Regulations (2005) are neither new nor secretive instruments,” Muturi said. “They were adopted by the World Health Assembly on May 23,2005 and entered into force on June 15,2007, binding on WHO Member States, including Kenya, United States of America among others.”

He explained that the framework is designed to help countries improve surveillance systems, reporting mechanisms, and emergency preparedness while still protecting human dignity and fundamental freedoms.

Muturi further warned against dismissing public questions on international health obligations, saying such concerns are valid in a democratic society and should be treated with respect rather than suspicion.

“It is therefore misleading to portray public concern, scrutiny, or calls for information regarding international public health obligations as unnecessary or uninformed,” he said, arguing that transparency remained central to public health governance.

He added that citizens have a constitutional right to seek information on decisions that may affect their safety, health, and overall well-being, insisting that public engagement is a key pillar of trust in government.

“Kenyans have a legitimate right to seek information on any matter that may affect their health, safety, and well-being,” he said, adding that “public confidence in health policy is built through openness, transparency, and accountability, not through dismissing legitimate public interest.”

He stressed that health decisions must always remain grounded in law and guided by active citizen participation, noting that governments cannot operate without public trust.

“The debate on public health measures and international obligations should be guided by facts, law, and respect for citizens' constitutional rights,” he said, noting that “Kenyans are not passive subjects of governance; they are sovereign citizens entitled to information and meaningful engagement on matters that affect their lives.”

His remarks come at a time when there is growing political debate over how the government handles international health partnerships and emergency preparedness measures.

The comments also followed a statement by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who said the government would not seek public consultation on a proposed United States-supported Ebola facility, a position that has triggered wider discussion on transparency and participation in health security decisions.

“This epidemic does not require any consultation before Kenyans are infected. We as a government have a moral constitutional responsibility to protect both Kenyans and other people who are not Kenyans who live within our border or who transit within our country," he said.