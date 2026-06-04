Ruto’s Sh2.93 trillion budget puts security and 2027 polls at the center

Kenya’s spending priorities for the next financial year have been laid bare after Parliament approved a Sh2.93 trillion budget, with heavy allocations directed towards security operations, education funding and preparations for the 2027 General Election.

The National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee cleared the expenditure plan, setting aside Sh2.08 trillion for recurrent costs such as salaries and day-to-day government operations, while Sh851 billion will go into development programmes across the country.

Security institutions stand out as some of the biggest winners in the allocation, reflecting the government’s continued focus on stability, intelligence gathering and national defence.

The Ministry of Defence received the highest allocation among all ministries at Sh252.1 billion. The funds are meant to support personnel expenses, modernisation of equipment and ongoing defence industrialisation projects.

Part of the allocation includes an extra Sh2.1 billion for the Kenya Shipyards and related defence activities, aimed at supporting expanded personnel numbers within the forces.

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) saw its budget rise to Sh64.1 billion after review by Parliament, up from the Sh58 billion proposed by the National Treasury. The adjustment was made by the Budget and Appropriations Committee chaired by Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi.

This new figure is also higher than the current year’s allocation, which stood at Sh51 billion before being revised upwards to Sh58 billion, bringing the total increase to Sh13 billion since July 1, 2025. The additional funds will support field operations, training facilities and liaison offices.

The National Police Service has been allocated Sh147.4 billion, an increase from Sh135 billion in the current financial year.

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration will receive Sh63.9 billion, up from Sh56 billion. The funding will support administrative services, security operations and disaster response programmes, with growing attention on readiness for the 2027 elections.

Among the key additions is Sh800 million earmarked for the purchase of police helicopters and Sh200 million for repairing grounded aircraft.

Overall, internal security funding increased by Sh8.4 billion beyond initial Treasury estimates. The additional resources will also support agencies such as the Kenya Coast Guard, the Private Security Regulatory Service Board and the National Disaster Operations Centre.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been allocated Sh24.9 billion to begin early preparations for the next election cycle, including voter registration, boundary work and election technology systems.

Lawmakers said further election funding will be provided in subsequent budgets, with a larger share expected in the 2027/28 financial year.

“There is a need for timely funding of the commission to avoid the last-minute financing challenges that have characterised previous election cycles and to ensure adequate preparation for the 2027 polls,” the committee said.

Education continues to take a central role in government spending, receiving Sh781 billion, an increase from Sh703 billion in the previous financial year.

The State Department for Basic Education will get Sh136.6 billion, while Higher Education is allocated Sh163.9 billion.

President William Ruto has repeatedly maintained that education remains a key pillar of his administration, especially in the rollout of the Competency-Based Education system.

“This administration has made education not just a priority, but the foundation of our future. No nation can rise above the knowledge, the capabilities, and the skills of its citizens,” Ruto said in his Madaraka Day speech.

Teachers also receive additional support under the new budget. The Teachers Service Commission has been allocated an extra Sh1.8 billion to clear outstanding medical cover payments.

Another Sh1.5 billion has been set aside for examination invigilation, while Sh600 million will support quality assurance under the CBE rollout. Junior school capitation has also been increased by Sh200 million.

Road infrastructure remains one of the largest areas of spending, with the State Department for Roads receiving Sh228.6 billion despite cuts in some development projects.

The State Department for Medical Services has been allocated Sh134.7 billion to support healthcare delivery, medical supplies and reforms under the Universal Health Coverage programme.

Independent constitutional bodies also received notable allocations, with Parliament itself allocated Sh50.98 billion to support legislative work and oversight responsibilities.