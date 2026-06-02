Ngunjiri blasts Jubilee leadership, warns party could lose Ol Kalou seat

Former Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri has accused Jubilee Party leaders of abandoning loyal members, handing key positions to recent entrants and failing to put in place a strong campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Ngunjiri said many long-serving members who helped build and sustain the party were being pushed aside while influential positions were being given to individuals who had only recently joined Jubilee.

“We have on paper, say seven million members. You cannot tell me we could not find somebody out of the seven million members to come and become chairman or secretary,” he said.

According to Ngunjiri, the decision has created frustration among dedicated party supporters who have remained loyal since Jubilee's formation.

“What message are we sending to those people who've been loyal to the party from when it was founded, that you're bringing people from other parties to come and run the party now?” he posed.

While saying he supports the admission of new members into the party, he maintained that top leadership positions should be occupied by individuals who understand Jubilee's journey and internal struggles.

“I have no problem with new members coming from other parties to become members of our party, but don't come and take a critical position like Secretary General or Chairman,” he said.

His remarks come as Jubilee prepares for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election following the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has set July 16, 2026, as the date for the by-election, setting the stage for a contest involving Jubilee, the ruling UDA party and the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Ngunjiri also questioned the party's preparedness for the race, saying Jubilee was not investing enough effort to defend a seat it has held for years.

“I think we're going to do very badly in Ol Kalou,” he said, arguing that the party was only meeting basic requirements instead of running a serious campaign.

He compared a recent Jubilee gathering in Kiambu that drew thousands of supporters with what he described as a weak display during the nomination process in Ol Kalou.

“We had 2,000 to 3,000 people with T-shirts, capes and scarves in Kiambu, and then we have a candidate presenting his papers in Ol Kalou with five or 10 or 15 people. He has no branding, he has no mobilisation,” Ngunjiri said.

The former lawmaker said political perception plays a major role during campaigns and warned that Jubilee's limited visibility compared to its rivals could affect its performance at the polls.

Ngunjiri further disclosed that he had written to former President and Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta expressing his concerns, but said he had not received any response.

Despite his criticism, he insisted he would remain in the party and push for changes from within.

“If you find challenges in your party, fix them, don't leave,” he said. “Once you leave, you confirm the feeling that parties belong to individuals, and parties are political vehicles.”

He said his concerns were aimed at helping the party reform and strengthen itself ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that Jubilee could continue losing support unless it reconnects with grassroots members and improves its internal organisation.