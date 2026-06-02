Wajir High Court to be activated under new nationwide judicial expansion plan

Wajir County is among the areas set to benefit from a new government programme aimed at expanding judicial infrastructure across the country after the Cabinet approved a funding framework designed to improve access to justice and operationalise the county’s High Court facility.

President William Ruto said the plan will be implemented in partnership with development partners as part of broader efforts to strengthen court services nationwide and bring justice closer to citizens, especially in remote and underserved regions.

Speaking during a media roundtable at Wajir State Lodge on Monday, the President said the Cabinet had approved funding that will enable the Judiciary to expand its infrastructure network through cooperation with development partners.

He said the initiative is meant to address long-standing gaps in access to justice, particularly in areas where residents are forced to travel long distances to reach court services and legal support.

The announcement comes as the government steps up efforts to improve service delivery in underserved regions, with access to judicial services remaining a key challenge in several counties.

In the 2025/26 financial year, the National Treasury allocated the Judiciary Sh27.8 billion, up from Sh24.7 billion in the previous year, reflecting ongoing efforts to strengthen court operations and improve service delivery nationwide.

Earlier budget policy proposals had placed the allocation at Sh26.7 billion before the final budget estimates were approved.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has repeatedly raised concerns over inadequate funding for the Judiciary, saying budget constraints have affected the hiring of judges, slowed down the reduction of case backlogs, and delayed expansion of court infrastructure.

During the engagement in Wajir, the President said access to justice is a constitutional requirement and the government remains committed to ensuring all regions have adequate facilities to support the justice system.

“On the high court facility, we have just approved as cabinet a facility for the judiciary to be able to expand some of their facilities across Kenya,” he stated.

He added that the Constitution requires equal access to justice services across the country, stressing that infrastructure must reflect that obligation.

“It is a constitutional requirement that every part of Kenya must have requisite infrastructure for justice to be dispensed,” he stressed.

According to the President, the approved framework will allow government to work closely with development partners in financing and expanding court facilities in different counties.

He said the arrangement is expected to strengthen the Judiciary’s presence while ensuring citizens can access services closer to their communities.

“We have approved as cabinet and as government a facility for us to work with development partners to expand the footprint,” the President said.

The government believes the partnership model will help unlock additional resources needed to support construction and expansion of judicial infrastructure in priority areas.

Wajir County was specifically identified as one of the beneficiaries of the programme, with the President expressing confidence that its High Court facility will be supported under the new arrangement.

He said the objective is to ensure the High Court becomes fully functional and capable of serving residents effectively.

“Hopefully we can now deploy the full scale of a high court here and make that facility operational,” he said.

The President added that the broader plan is part of government efforts to strengthen institutions and ensure equitable distribution of public services across all regions.

He stressed that improving judicial infrastructure will help reduce disparities in access to justice and support the constitutional principle of equal service delivery.

If implemented, the programme is expected to enhance judicial services in Wajir and other targeted counties, improve efficiency in case handling, and bring court services closer to communities.