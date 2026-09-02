Kenya can no longer rely on donors to fund healthcare, says PS Oluga
Oluga said the shift meant Kenya could no longer depend on appeals to wealthy countries to fund programmes targeting diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
Oluga said the shift meant Kenya could no longer depend on appeals to wealthy countries to fund programmes targeting diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
The partnership will bring together the two organisations to develop circular economy projects that turn waste into valuable resources while addressing emerging environmental challenges
The system will bring together information on funding commitments, disbursements and the areas benefiting from development support. It is expected to give the Government more reliable and timely data when planning and assessing development programmes.
Cabinet approval of a funding framework will enable expansion of judicial infrastructure, including in Wajir, through partnerships with development partners. President William Ruto said the plan aims to improve access to justice in remote regions.
Speaking on Friday during a Radio Generation interview, Muthuma said Kenya has made progress in formalising labour migration, with more young people now securing jobs abroad through regulated channels for both skilled and semi-skilled work.
The Deputy President said the Sh6 billion allocation forms part of a broader financing framework designed to ensure a sustained response as the drought persists.