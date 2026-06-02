ODM drops Linda Ground slogan as internal rivalry deepens

The ODM faction associated with the Linda Ground campaign has officially abandoned the slogan, marking the end of a movement that once dominated the party's political activities but later became a source of division within its ranks.

The announcement was made during a meeting of ODM aspirants from the Nyanza region last Monday, where party chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the party would now return to its traditional ODM identity under the slogan Tuko Tayari as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.

According to Wanga, the decision was influenced by the emergence of the rival Linda Mwananchi faction led by Siaya Governor James Orengo, which she accused of taking over the original concept behind Linda Ground and turning it into a platform for internal contestation.

“We had a movement called Linda Ground to consolidate our bases. But instead of coming up with their own movement, some people who did not have much imagination came to this Linda movement, stole it and called it something else, so we have left it for them,” said Wanga.

Linda Ground had been led by a team that included ODM Deputy Party Leader Oburu Oginga, Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed.

The movement was initially launched as a strategy to strengthen ODM's support base. At its peak, its rallies were marked by large crowds, orange-themed branding and highly publicised political events. However, over time, attendance at its activities declined and the frequency of its meetings reduced as disagreements within the party became more visible.

Political observers argue that the end of Linda Ground cannot be explained solely by the rise of the Linda Mwananchi faction. They point to several challenges that weakened the movement, including reduced funding, concerns over decision-making being concentrated among a few leaders, limited engagement with grassroots supporters and inadequate consultation with party members.

Some analysts also maintain that the initiative struggled from the beginning to gain widespread acceptance among ODM supporters because it lacked the appeal and credibility traditionally associated with party leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo has previously argued that Linda Ground failed because it did not present a message that connected with ordinary citizens or reflect the values upon which the party was founded.

Analysts further note that the movement found itself in a difficult position as it attempted to support President William Ruto while at the same time criticising the government, creating confusion among sections of the opposition's support base.

At the same time, the growing popularity of Linda Mwananchi added to the pressure facing the rival camp. A TIFA survey found that 73 per cent of opposition supporters considered Linda Mwananchi the more popular movement, compared to 23 per cent who favoured Linda Ground.

Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga said the campaign lost momentum because it failed to embrace the people-centred approach that has long been associated with Raila's politics.

Questions surrounding the source of funding for some of the activities organised by senior ODM leaders also continued to cast a shadow over the movement. Allegations that some of the support may have come from State House damaged its standing among sections of the party's supporters.

Even as the slogan is retired, critics say the group remains burdened by accusations that it abandoned the party's opposition role, claims that continue to shape perceptions among ODM members and supporters.