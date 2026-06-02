Bolt dismisses claims of Kenya exit, says operations remain active

Ride-hailing firm Bolt has dismissed reports circulating online suggesting it will shut down its operations in Kenya next week, saying the claims are false, misleading and based on a fake document being widely shared on social media and messaging platforms.

In a statement issued on June 1, the company said it had become aware of a fabricated notice alleging that it would exit the Kenyan market on June 8, 2026. Bolt clarified that the document did not originate from the company or any of its authorised representatives and urged the public to ignore it.

The statement was issued by Dimmy Kanyankole, Bolt Senior General Manager for East Africa, who also urged users, drivers and the public to be cautious about information shared online and to rely only on official communication channels.

According to Bolt, the false notice has been spreading across digital platforms, causing confusion among users and driver-partners who depend on the service for daily operations. The company moved to calm fears by reaffirming that its services remain active across the country.

"It has come to our attention that a fraudulent document purporting to be an official communication from Bolt Kenya is currently circulating on social media and messaging platforms," the company said.

The firm firmly denied the claims and distanced itself from the document, stressing that it is not genuine.

"We wish to categorically state that this document is FAKE and did not originate from Bolt Kenya or any of its authorised representatives," the statement said.

Bolt further reassured its customers and drivers that there is no disruption to its operations in Kenya and that the business remains focused on its long-term presence in the market.

"Bolt Kenya remains fully operational and committed to serving our driver-partners and customers across the country," the company said.

At the same time, the ride-hailing company confirmed that it has opened investigations into the origin of the fake notice and those responsible for spreading it, warning of action against the individuals behind the misinformation.

"We are currently investigating the source of the fabricated document and will take appropriate action against the creation and dissemination of misleading information that misrepresents the company," Bolt said.

The company added that it remains focused on maintaining safe and reliable services while supporting economic opportunities for its driver-partners across Kenya.

"We would like to reassure our community that Bolt continues to operate normally in Kenya and remains focused on delivering safe, reliable, and innovative services while creating economic opportunities across the country," the statement said.

Bolt also urged members of the public not to circulate the fake notice and to depend only on verified company platforms for accurate updates.

"We urge all driver-partners, customers, and members of the public to disregard the circulating document in its entirety, refrain from sharing or amplifying this misinformation, and rely solely on official communications from Bolt Kenya through our verified channels," the statement said.

The company encouraged anyone seeking clarification on its operations to use its official website, verified social media pages and the Bolt app.