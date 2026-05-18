Ombudsman warns of rising political intolerance, hate speech and violence

The Commission on Administrative Justice has raised concern over what it described as a growing wave of political intolerance, hate speech and violence in Kenya, warning that escalating hostility and inflammatory rhetoric are threatening national cohesion and democratic freedoms.

In a statement issued on Monday, Commission Chairperson Charles Dulo said the country was witnessing an “alarming surge” in threats, incitement and politically motivated violence targeting individuals because of their political opinions, affiliations or public expression.

The Ombudsman warned that hostility spreading across public forums and digital platforms risked undermining peaceful coexistence and silencing citizens from freely participating in democratic processes.

“This troubling escalation is compounded by a growing culture of hostility, hate speech, misinformation, and inflammatory rhetoric permeating both public forums and digital spaces,” the Commission said.

It added that reckless political statements, harassment and intimidation could trigger wider instability and deepen divisions within society.

“The Commission warns that reckless political utterances, coupled with harassment and intimidation, risk igniting widespread violence, deepening societal fractures, and fostering a climate of fear that silences citizens and stifles their constitutional right to engage freely in public affairs,” Dulo said.

The Commission stressed that political disagreements should never degenerate into violence or personal attacks.

“Political discourse must never be allowed to descend into hatred or personal attacks, and violence can never be legitimized as a tool of political engagement,” the statement said.

The Ombudsman further cautioned that constitutional protections on freedom of expression must not be abused to spread hatred or incite divisions.

“In this regard, the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression under Article 33 must not be misconstrued or weaponized as a licence to propagate hatred, incite division, or fuel intolerance born of differing political viewpoints,” the Commission stated.

Dulo said political leaders had a greater responsibility to promote tolerance, peaceful dialogue and respect for differing opinions.

The Commission also cited Article 26 of the Constitution on the right to life and Article 38 on political rights, saying no Kenyan should face threats, intimidation or violence because of political beliefs.

“No citizen should face threats, violence, intimidation, or loss of life merely for their political beliefs or affiliations,” the statement added.

Invoking its constitutional mandate, the Commission called on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission to take immediate action against hate speech, incitement and inflammatory political rhetoric.

It also urged the National Police Service, investigative agencies and other state institutions to enforce the law and ensure accountability for individuals responsible for incitement and politically motivated violence.

The Ombudsman further appealed to political leaders, the media and the public to reject divisive rhetoric and misinformation and instead promote respectful dialogue and peaceful engagement.

“Democracy cannot flourish in an environment where citizens live in fear of violence, intimidation, or persecution for merely holding or expressing political opinions,” Dulo said.