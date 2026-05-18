Nairobi commuters struggle as matatu operators suspend services in fuel-price strike

Commuters in Nairobi are stranded as matatu operators suspend services in a nationwide strike over soaring fuel prices. Most major bus termini remain deserted, forcing passengers to walk long distances or scramble for alternative transport as queues formed at bus stages with few or no vehicles in sight.

The strike, which took effect at midnight, disrupted movement in and out of the capital as matatus and buses withdrew services on several major routes, affecting workers, students and traders travelling to the city early Monday.

At several bus stages across Nairobi, frustrated commuters waited for hours hoping to find transport, while others chose to walk to their destinations. Some passengers reported sharply increased fares from the few private vehicles still operating.

“I have been here since 5am and there is no matatu. I have decided to walk because I cannot afford the few vehicles charging double the normal fare,” one commuter Kabiria Stage, said.

The Transport Sector Alliance on Sunday announced a nationwide matatu strike noting that all vehicles under participating associations would remain off the roads as part of coordinated industrial action.

The association said the strike is aimed at pressuring the government to reverse the latest fuel price increases announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on May 14, 2026. They argued that the rising cost of petrol and diesel has made public transport operations unsustainable.

“Following a high-level consultative meeting held today, Sunday, 17th May 2026, all stakeholders in Kenya’s transport sector have unanimously reaffirmed that no vehicle shall move starting midnight today,” the alliance said in a statement.

The alliance added that the action had received support from multiple transport subsectors, including passenger transport operators, cargo and logistics firms, ride-hailing services, boda boda operators, tourism transport providers and private motorists.

“This action is not only for transport operators, but for every Kenyan citizen. The ordinary mwananchi is the ultimate victim of high fuel prices, paying more for transport, food, electricity and essential commodities,” the statement said.

Among the groups backing the strike are the Federation of Public Transport Sector, Matatu Owners Association, Motorist Association of Kenya, Truckers Association of Kenya and the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya.

The transport stakeholders are demanding an immediate reduction of petrol and diesel prices to about Sh152 per litre and reforms within the country’s fuel procurement system.

They are also calling for the restructuring of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya, revival of the Changamwe Oil Refinery and the disbandment of EPRA, accusing the regulator of failing to protect consumers from rising fuel costs.