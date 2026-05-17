Oburu: ODM discipline must prevail despite internal divisions

ODM Party leader Oburu Oginga has warned dissenting ODM members against defying party positions, insisting that discipline must prevail within the party despite growing divisions over its cooperation with President William Ruto in the broad-based government.

Oburu said members opposing the party’s official direction risk losing influence, cautioning that those who leave the party or rebel against its leadership would not automatically regain senior positions if readmitted.

Speaking during ODM Nyanza Delegates Consultative Forum in Kisumu on Sunday, he defended ODM’s participation in the broad-based arrangement, saying the party remained focused on securing policy influence, development and stability for Kenyans.

He said ODM had entered the arrangement under the guidance of the former party leader the late Raila Odinga and would continue engaging the government through a “structured” and “negotiated” approach.

“Our agenda is to serve and get power for our people, and we have a path to go,” Oburu said. “The question of ‘Ruto must go’ is not our agenda.”

He dismissed criticism from factions within ODM pushing anti-government campaigns, saying party members were free to leave if they disagreed with official positions. However, he warned that those seeking to return later would have to accept party discipline.

“If they want to fly, they can fly, but if they want to come back to the party, we shall readmit them, but they must know that when they come, they come with a coiled tail, and they cannot think that they will start from the top,” he said.

Oburu also rejected suggestions that the party leadership was weak or divided, insisting ODM remained firmly united despite internal disagreements.

“You think Oburu is old, you think Oburu is weak. I can assure you, I am not weak. Old is gold,” he said.

The ODM leader further acknowledged the rising cost of fuel, saying Kenyans were struggling with high prices driven by global tensions linked to conflict in the Middle East. He said ODM leaders would engage the government and Treasury officials to explore possible tax relief measures.

“We are going to approach President Ruto and see how people can be given some relief,” he said.

ODM has in recent months faced growing internal divisions over its cooperation agreement with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Leaders linked to the “Linda Mwananchi” faction, including Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, have publicly criticised the broad-based arrangement and called for the party to reclaim its opposition role.

The party had already initiated disciplinary proceedings against the embattle Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over alleged misconduct and statements said to contradict ODM’s official position, although the dispute remains before the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal following legal challenges by the Nairobi senator.