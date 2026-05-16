Winnie Odinga draws line on treasury role as Mbadi–Odinga row deepens

Political tension linked to internal ODM disagreements and government communication style has taken centre stage after Winnie Odinga publicly cautioned leaders against turning state institutions into arenas for personal battles, as exchanges involving Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and the Odinga family continue to draw attention.

Winnie, speaking on Friday, May 15, 2026, during the burial ceremony of the mother of Richard Onyonka in Kisii County, used the gathering to criticise what she described as harsh and intimidating language used by some leaders when addressing citizens.

She warned that public trust was being eroded by leaders who, in her words, communicate with threats instead of dialogue, insisting that leadership requires restraint and respect.

“Viongozi hapa Kenya, sana sana wale wako kwa serikali, hawajui kuongea na watu. Kama wewe ni kiongozi, lazima uongee na watu na heshima. Sio kila saa unakuja mbele yetu unasema ooh, nitakutisha, wewe nitakumaliza, wewe utaniona, nyinyi mtajua…hapana bana. We are also human beings. Sisi wote ni binadamu na ground ndio itasema,” she said.

Her remarks also came at a time when economic pressure continues to weigh heavily on households, with Winnie pointing to rising fuel prices, increasing national debt, unemployment, struggling businesses and high farming costs.

She said leaders overseeing the economy should prioritise urgent solutions instead of engaging in political disputes that do not address citizens’ daily challenges.

“Kuna watu wengine, jana niliona yakwamba bei ya mafuta imepanda, juzi nilisikia deni ya Kenya imepita zaidi ya trillioni kumi…..The economy is in bad shape. Vijana hawana kazi, mabiashara kidogo kidogo zimefungwa, wakulima wanahangaika ju ya gharama ya mbolea, na nyinyi hamna focus. You need to talk less and work more. Viongozi wa uchumi need to focus on things that matter in this economy,” she said.

Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.

“The National Treasury is not a political office. The National Treasury of the Republic of Kenya is not a personal office,” she said.

She emphasised that the institution is central to safeguarding Kenya’s economy and should not be used as a platform for public disputes.

“The national treasury is not a political office. The national treasury of the Republic of Kenya is not a personal office. The national treasury of the largest economy in East and Central Africa is not a platform for you to abuse us and talk to us wherever you want. That is where we carry our economy. Kazi ya hiyo ofisi ni kulinda thamani ya pesa ya wananchi,” she noted.

She also called for more respectful engagement between leaders and citizens, urging those in power to listen more and speak less aggressively.

“And therefore, as public servants, we need to take a little step in how we treat each other, how we talk to people. We need to pay attention to the people on the ground; we need to listen to them,” she remarked.

The remarks come in the wake of heightened political exchanges following an ODM retreat held in Mombasa on May 4, 2026, where internal party matters were discussed.

Ruth Odinga later accused Mbadi of attacking the Odinga family and dismissing the legacy of ODM founder Raila Odinga.

She claimed Mbadi said ODM did not belong to any family and that Raila Odinga was “already dead and buried”, comments she said were directed at the family’s role in the party.

Mbadi rejected the claims, saying Ruth misrepresented his remarks and insisting the retreat was meant for internal reflection.

“I’m therefore surprised to see my sister Ruth Adhiambo Odinga distort my speech, something which could have entirely remained in-house,” he said.

He added that ODM remains a national party open to all Kenyans, not controlled by any single family or community.

“This party does not belong to one community… It does not belong to Siaya… It does not belong to a family,” he stated.