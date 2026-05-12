MPs warn Cabinet Affairs Department over low budget use as funding cuts deepen

The National Assembly Departmental Committee on National Administration and Internal Security has raised concern over persistent low budget absorption at the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, warning it could trigger further funding cuts and disrupt operations.

Appearing before the committee to defend the department’s budget estimates on Monday, Principal Secretary for Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the Deputy President, Idris Salim Dokota attributed the delays to challenges with the government’s Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, but MPs dismissed the explanation, citing stronger performance by other agencies using the same platform.

The lawmakers questioned why the department had consistently failed to utilise funds allocated by the Exchequer since its establishment in the 2023/2024 financial year.

They noted that the department’s budget had steadily declined due to poor expenditure performance, falling from Sh900 million in 2023/2024 to Sh300 million in 2024/2025, and further down to Sh235 million in 2025/2026. The proposed 2026/2027 estimates now stand at Sh269 million.

Committee chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo challenged officials to explain the trend, saying: “Can you explain to this committee why the State Department has consistently recorded low absorption of the budget allocated to it, which has in turn led to your budget being reduced significantly? What exactly is the problem?”

“Remember, we oversee 12 departments and agencies, but your department remains the least in terms of budget absorption,” he added.

PS Dokota defended the department, saying procurement processes had been stalled by technical challenges in the e-GP system, which is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in public procurement.

“The reason we have not spent the money is because most of the items are procurement-related and we are unable to process them fully through the e-GP platform,” he told MPs.

He added that the department had already submitted procurement plans and budget lines to the National Treasury but was still awaiting approval to switch to the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

“We have done our part and submitted the required budget lines, but the component of awarding vendors through the system has become problematic. We have written to the National Treasury seeking permission to use IFMIS, but approval has not been granted,” he said.

The PS further told the committee that suppliers had already been identified, but payments could not be processed due to system limitations.

However, MPs rejected the explanation, arguing that other agencies had successfully operated under the same procurement framework.

Tongoyo cited the National Police Service Commission, which had recorded an absorption rate of between 80 and 90 per cent despite managing a budget exceeding Sh1 billion.

“Even before e-GP, your department had absorption challenges. That is why your budget has been declining from the initial Sh900 million allocation,” he said.

Saku MP and vice-chairperson Dido Raso also questioned the consistency of the department’s claims.

“What is unique about your department that e-GP becomes a challenge only for you? We are not hearing the same complaints from the other 11 agencies under this committee,” he said.

PS Dokota, however, maintained that the department’s performance had improved significantly during the last financial year, with absorption reportedly reaching nearly 90 per cent as systems stabilised.

He argued that earlier challenges were linked to the department’s formative stage, when administrative structures were still being set up.

Lawmakers warned that unless the procurement challenges are resolved with the National Treasury, the department risks further budget reductions in future financial cycles, potentially affecting its ability to deliver on its mandate.